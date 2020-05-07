Horse competition between ex-Gophers stars Rachel Banham and Andre Hollins helps Be The Match

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Minnesota Lynx guard Rachel Banham and Andre Hollins combined for more than 600 3-pointers at the University of Minnesota during their career. And on Tuesday, they were launching shots from distance for Minnesota's nonprofit organization of Be the Match, the global leader in bone marrow transplants.

On Cinco de Mayo, Banham edged out Hollins in their horse game with a one-legged jumper from beyond the arc.

You can bet there will be a couple’s rematch soon.

Banham, the all-time leading scorer in Gophers women’s hoops history, never met a shot she didn’t like during her illustrious career, which included tying the NCAA single-game record with 60 points in 2016.

Hollins, who ranks fifth on the career points list for the U men, was no stranger to big scoring games as well, including a 41-point game in the Bahamas in 2012.

The same year Hollins scored the most points in a Gopher men’s game since 1971, he signed up eight years ago to be a blood donor for Be the Match during the U’s annual HopeDay event for athletes campus. The organization eventually found a genetic match for Hollins last summer, so he returned to Minneapolis.