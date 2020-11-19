Youth sports pause saddens advocates still seeking ways to play

Rick Hilger, president of the St. Paul Boys Basketball Association, is also a hospital medicine physician with Health Partners at Regions Hospital who works with COVID patients. He said Walz’ decision was the right one, but that it can’t be the end of the discussion.

“The last few weeks what we have seen in the health care community, this is even different than in May. The health care system is really being stretched,” Hilger said. “So from the other side of it, I think there is a strong argument that having these youth tournaments where there is teams from many different communities and the parents and kids are intermixing in gymnasiums and hockey rinks and such, I think we have gotten to the point where there’s strong evidence that that’s not the right thing to do.

“But I think what the state leaders need to figure out is, is there a balance somewhere in there where kids could still practice, get into gyms with their neighbors and their peers within their own community without the games and the tournaments which are just higher risk of spreading the virus between communities?”

Youth association leaders said one of the hardest parts of this decision is that they have worked for months to create stringent COVID preparedness policies that followed MDH and CDC guidelines, and even went beyond those recommendations in an attempt to keep playing.