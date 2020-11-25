WSHS diver Issara Schmidt finding her voice outside of the pool

Growing up in a predominantly white community, Schmidt never really thought much about it until she became the school’s second ever student board representative in June, when America was embarking on what many called the country’s second civil rights movement. When volunteering over the summer at the Winona Farmer Market, Schmidt found herself explaining who she was to other community members — many of whom recognized Schmidt from the school board meetings. It put Schmidt in an unfamiliar position.

“I have been frequently asked where I stand on that and how I consider myself and how I identify myself,” Schmidt said. “At first, it was the first time in my life where I’ve ever been asked that question. I never saw myself as any different than my Caucasian friends that I go to high school with. And they never treated me any differently.

“... I’ve never really thought about that concept before. So that’s been like a really interesting journey to go down. Because, I don’t know, people really want you to define yourself by labels and boxes. … It’s just been this interesting self-struggle.”

That maturation process of finding herself has had a push-and-pull type of effect on Schmidt, who finds herself in something of a purgatory: stuck trying to figure out where exactly she fits and how she can best help the current situation.