WSHS diver Issara Schmidt finding her voice outside of the pool

Issara Schmidt still has a hard time wrapping her head around on how her high school athletics career turned out.
After a serious back injury forced her to retire from her first love — gymnastics — in the spring of 2017, Schmidt’s gymnastics coach Jeremiah Jackson nudged her toward the other sport he coached: diving.
Issara Schmidt cannot remember the exact moment she hurt her back, but she has an idea.
Now, one can find her name hanging above virtually any pool in the Big 9 Conference.
“It’s definitely taken a different turn than I thought,” Schmidt said with a laugh.
In her very first full season of diving, she placed fifth at the MSHSL Class A Diving Championships as a sophomore before finishing second as a junior. This past summer she was one of 100 high school divers — and just one of three from the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin — to be named a National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American in the one-meter dive.
Her senior season was one she envisioned ending with a state title, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening; the pandemic forced the MSHSL to make the difficult decision to not hold any state tournaments this fall in Minnesota. But she still made her last meet a memorable one.
Knowing it was her last ride, Schmidt went out with the goal of simply just having fun at the Section 1A meet.
She ended up dominating and set a Section 1A record, a Mankato East pool record and a Winona Senior High program record with a score of 510.10 — 150 points higher than the nearest finisher.
“With the season that we had, I went into the sections just wanting to have a good experience, because it was my last meet,” Schmidt said. “Although I didn’t get the practice, the meets that I wanted in my senior year, whether I broke that record or not, was not my biggest concern. It was that I walked out of high school season feeling like I had a fun time and had the best experience I could have with what I had. I don’t know if we can hold ourselves to the same standards that we did before coronavirus. So I kind of came to terms with that.
“But that was a happy surprise.”
It was a good ending for Schmidt, who will go down as probably the greatest diver in the history of Winona Senior High. The opportunities at the next level are plentiful, including at the Division 1 level, where schools like the University of Kansas are interested. But Schmidt has always been more than just a diver.
“I kind of realized that there are a lot of things in my life that I like to do in my life outside of diving,” Schmidt said. “Being a Division 1 athlete is really time-consuming.”
The daughter of a Thai immigrant mother and an American father, Schmidt has begun to find her voice as a woman of color even though it has not been easy.
Growing up in a predominantly white community, Schmidt never really thought much about it until she became the school’s second ever student board representative in June, when America was embarking on what many called the country’s second civil rights movement. When volunteering over the summer at the Winona Farmer Market, Schmidt found herself explaining who she was to other community members — many of whom recognized Schmidt from the school board meetings. It put Schmidt in an unfamiliar position.
“I have been frequently asked where I stand on that and how I consider myself and how I identify myself,” Schmidt said. “At first, it was the first time in my life where I’ve ever been asked that question. I never saw myself as any different than my Caucasian friends that I go to high school with. And they never treated me any differently.
“... I’ve never really thought about that concept before. So that’s been like a really interesting journey to go down. Because, I don’t know, people really want you to define yourself by labels and boxes. … It’s just been this interesting self-struggle.”
That maturation process of finding herself has had a push-and-pull type of effect on Schmidt, who finds herself in something of a purgatory: stuck trying to figure out where exactly she fits and how she can best help the current situation.
“In a way, I feel like I can’t really identify with the struggles of being a person of color. I can only listen,” Schmidt said. “And so I’ve actually found my race really helpful, because I can kind of be like a bridge between people who are willing to talk to me about what’s happened in their lives, like due to race struggles, and then I can reflect that back to more of a community that I understand, which is not being a person of race.
“I also realized that if we really just sit down and have a conversation, talk about what we value, I think beyond race, we find out that we as humans have the same values, like respect and kindness. It doesn’t matter what race you are; you have all those things.”
That’s why perhaps the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen as a silver lining for Schmidt. No diving meant she had more time to explore other passions, which helped her grow as a person. For her, that unearthed the side of her she generally didn’t see and, because of that, began to have those dialogues and discover the opportunity that lies ahead of her when it comes to the fight for social justice.
“I really realized that I’m really passionate about this stuff like working with people hands on. And I really, from donation perspectives to just everything, I like holding people’s hands. I like seeing it through, I like seeing the effects we can make. And I’ve just really kind of latched on to that,” Schmidt said. “As a school board member and also as kind of a woman of color, mixed race, a pre-law program has a lot of avenues that I can do some social justice stuff off of.”
Schmidt has her eyes set on the University of Chicago where she would also be a member of their dive team if accepted. She is currently in the early admissions process.
“I hope to hear back soon,” Schmidt said. “So I’m a little antsy, but they have an outstanding law program.”
Wherever she goes, her legacy as both a diver and a voice for the minority will live on at Winona Senior High for years to come.
