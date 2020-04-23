WSHS alumni and professional runners Elliott and Garrett Heath offer advice to WSHS athletes during Zoom session

“I just try to look for opportunity in everything,” Elliott said. “Looking at the optimistic side, what can you do? Not thinking about what can’t you do right now, but what can you do and what can you do really well and trust that if you control those things, you are doing better than others out there. There is always an opportunity. I have heard this a few times now but it goes back to that Winston Churchill quote: ‘Never waste a crisis.’ We are certainly in that case right now. Everyone has a choice on how to deal with it. Just looking for opportunity and what you can control right now.”

We are all in a similar boat at the moment, but the ones that use this time wisely will be the ones that see the results. But at the end of the day, don’t be afraid to push yourself.

“It’s when times are tested and I think that it applies to racing as well — when people don’t expect much from you or when things are going really hard, those are your opportunities to really thrive because you have nothing to lose and so much to gain,” Garrett said. “Everyday that you are going out and training, everyday you are going out and working you are making up ground on everyone else that’s not. The more that you can stay focused now the more you will see those gains.

“... There’s no reason to fear failure. Putting everything into something and going into it is really a worthwhile endeavor, but if you aren’t willing to do that you are never going to give yourself the opportunity to go after those things.”

