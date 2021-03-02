 Skip to main content
Winona's Trent Langowski to play in MFCA all-star game
Winona's Trent Langowski to play in MFCA all-star game

Photos: WSHS Football vs Austin

Winona Senior High football players celebrate a big late game interception by Trent Langowski during this year's season opener against Austin at Paul Giel Field. Langowski has committed to play football at Concordia-St. Paul.

 Craig Johnson
Trent Langowski 53-yard TD

Winona Senior High football standout Trent Langowski can add one more accomplishment to an already impressive resume. 

The senior and Concordia-St. Paul commit learned Tuesday he was selected to participate in the 48th annual MFCA All-Star Football Game on June 26. 

The game is sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA).

The game was originally scheduled to be played on December 5 before being postponed to late June. The exact location for the game will be announced at a later date. 

Langowski is just the 20th player in program history to play in the game. Aaron Witt was the last in 2019. 

In just five games this season, Langowski recorded 24 total tackles (10 solo, 14 assisted) to go along with three interceptions at defensive back while tallying 156 yards receiving and two touchdowns on 10 receptions at wide receiver en route to another All-District selection.

