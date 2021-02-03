Winona's Trent Langowski signs national letter of intent

Trent Langowski is officially a Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bear.

The Winona Senior High standout defensive back signed his national letter of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday at Winona Senior High School to play football for the Golden Bears.

CSP was the first to offer Langowski as a junior and it quickly became apparent that two were a natural fit for one another.

“I had grown a really strong relationship with the Concordia coaches and they were the first guys to really reach out to me and give me an offer and kind of believe in me,” Langowski said after making his verbal commitment in December. “It’s just the right place for me.”

The Golden Bears didn't just make a lasting impression on Trent but the whole Langowski family. When Langowski made his final visit to St. Paul in December, his 9-year-old sister, Lindsey, made a bracelet for CSP defensive coordinator/safeties coach Craig Stern — who was the one that was in charge of Langowski’s recruitment from the start.

On Wednesday, Stern tweeted out a photo showing him wearing the bracelet with the caption saying: "Still rock'n the bracelet Lindsey gave me — lots of love for Trent and the WHOLE Langowski family."