Winona's Bill Schmidt HOF induction moved to April

The induction of longtime Winona Senior High School wrestling coach Bill Schmidt into the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as one of the seven honorees for the Lifetime Service Award, has been postponed to April 24, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The banquet — originally scheduled for Noon, Sunday, September 13 — will still take place at the Austin Holiday Inn Conference Center in Austin, Minn.. Those interested in attending are recommended to still email spenceryohe@gmail.com.

State chapter inductees are permanently honored at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Schmidt was a Minnesota state champion in the one-class system for Renville High School before earning three All-American honors while at Augsburg College. He has given back to the sport of wrestling for 42 years, 12 of those as the head coach at Winona where he coached 24 state individual qualifiers, 12 state place winners, and one individual state champion. He also helped coach cross country and softball in addition to teaching mathematics.