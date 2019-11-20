David Moracco was born and raised in Geneva, New York, by Anthony and Carmella Moracco and began his wrestling career at Geneva High School as a freshman in the fall of 1955.
He is also one of four inductees for Saturday's Winona High Wrestling Hall of Fame banquet at the Winona Elks Lodge.
David was a four-year letter-winner and was undefeated in the regular season in his sophomore through senior years at Geneva under coach Elmer Leach. David was a Section V runner-up as a sophomore, losing on a referee’s decision, and a Section V champion in his junior and senior years.
As a senior captain, Moracco was unscored upon throughout the season, giving up just two points in the section final in a 5-2 victory, and recorded the fastest fall in team history at 7 seconds. Both records remain. There was no state meet in New York at that time, so the section tournament was the end of the road. David was also a two-year letterwinner in both lacrosse and football and was named captain of the football team as a senior. David was also active in student council and served as its president his senior year. Moracco was inducted into the City of Geneva Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.
David had a brother as well as a nephew (his sister’s son) who were both four-time Section V champions and are also in the Section V Athletic Hall of Fame along with David. His sister’s other son graduated from West Point, where he served as a wrestling captain.
Moracco traveled halfway across the country to enroll at Winona State College, where he majored in science and mathematics and participated in wrestling. David was a four-year letterwinner in wrestling, winning the NSIC tournament as a freshman and a sophomore and losing by injury default as junior with a badly broken nose. He came back to win win the conference as a senior. David placed fourth in the Division II national tournament as a freshman, third as a sophomore and was unable to compete as a junior. He came back strong as a senior, losing by a referee’s decision to the eventual national champion in the semifinals.
David went into the Winona State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. After graduating from Winona State, Moracco taught science and mathematics at Lake Crystal High School, where he served as wrestling coach and assistant football coach before heading to Winona, where he spent the next 15 years teaching biology and serving as wrestling coach. His teams competed well in a tough Big Nine Conference and an equally challenging Region One in the sport of wrestling with numerous state entrants and place-winners.
Moracco was also a football and wrestling official during his time at Winona State and Winona High and a member of the Minnesota Wrestling Officials Association. Dave was also active in the Math & Science Teacher’s Association as well as the Winona Education Association serving as WEA president for a number of years.
In 1978, David went to work with the Minnesota Education Association, serving as director of arbitration services for 14 years before serving as associate executive director with the Idaho Education Association. David and Sharron, his wife of 55 years, have three children and seven grandchildren. They have lived in the same house for the past 28 years in Mounds View, Minnesota, and spend the winters in Cape Coral, Florida.