Ryan Henningson isn’t quite done re-writing the Winona Senior High School wrestling record books just yet.
But after he does, he has a plan for the next four years.
Henningson signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to compete in wrestling for Division I North Dakota State, joining several former Winhawks at the Fargo, N.D., school.
“The facility was awesome,” Henningson said. “The coaches had a lot of trust in me that I would improve a lot and be good for the team in the future, and I like that. They were confident in me.
“And they have a great engineering program.”
Going into his senior year, Henningson has 136 wins and 69 pins. Coach Joe Hoialmen, one of Winona’s three state champions and a member of the Hall of Fame, said that Henningson is on pace to break both records, which are held by former teammate Jack Vaselaar (150 wins, 73 pins), who is now competing at Augsburg University.
“He is re-writing the record book in Winona,” Hoialmen said. “He is the hardest, most focused, dedicated wrestler I have coached. And, oh yeah, he is more importantly a high achiever in the classroom.”
Henningson was the MSHSL Class AAA state runner-up at 113 pounds as a junior, and finished third at 106 pounds as a sophomore.
