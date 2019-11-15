{{featured_button_text}}
Ryan Henningson signing day

Winona Senior High senior wrestler Ryan Henningson (middle) is all smiles after signing his National Letter of Intent to compete at North Dakota State. 

 Submitted photo

Ryan Henningson isn’t quite done re-writing the Winona Senior High School wrestling record books just yet.

But after he does, he has a plan for the next four years.

Henningson signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to compete in wrestling for Division I North Dakota State, joining several former Winhawks at the Fargo, N.D., school.

“The facility was awesome,” Henningson said. “The coaches had a lot of trust in me that I would improve a lot and be good for the team in the future, and I like that. They were confident in me.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

“And they have a great engineering program.”

Going into his senior year, Henningson has 136 wins and 69 pins. Coach Joe Hoialmen, one of Winona’s three state champions and a member of the Hall of Fame, said that Henningson is on pace to break both records, which are held by former teammate Jack Vaselaar (150 wins, 73 pins), who is now competing at Augsburg University.

“He is re-writing the record book in Winona,” Hoialmen said. “He is the hardest, most focused, dedicated wrestler I have coached. And, oh yeah, he is more importantly a high achiever in the classroom.”

Henningson was the MSHSL Class AAA state runner-up at 113 pounds as a junior, and finished third at 106 pounds as a sophomore.

Sign up for our sports newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.