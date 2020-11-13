Winona Senior High volleyball and football teams see seasons come to abrupt end

“They found out last night while we were getting ready to play Faribault,” Mlynczak said via text. “Very tough news, however it seemed to light a spark in them. We played the best that we have all year. The seniors played awesome and all contributed to the win. Super exciting to be a part of.”

Seniors Katie Clemons, Marisa Borkowski and Phoenix Matthees finished with 13, 12 and 11 kills, respectively, while fellow seniors Paige Grafton (28 assists), Mandy Duellman (28 digs) and Izzy Goettelman (18 digs) helped the Winhawks (3-5) take a bitter night and make it a bit sweeter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was so special and thrilling,” Mlynczak said. “I think that it was satisfying for all of us to go out and play well, support one another, and win in a comeback situation. If this group doesn’t get to play together as a team again, they definitely left it all on the court last night.”

Winona football

With Class 4A playoff assignments not yet released, football coach John Cassellius had let players go home after school because the Winhawks were still waiting to see who their next opponent would be for a Tuesday playoff tilt. A few hours later, Cassellius and the Winhawks found out their regular season finale on Wednesday was in fact their last game of the season.