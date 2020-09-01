Winona Senior High to postpone all athletics for two weeks starting Friday

All of Thursday's activities will still be played, but starting Friday the Winona Senior High weight room will be locked up and teams will be barred from holding practices. But to Indra's knowledge, this doesn't just affect the Winhawks, but every school in the county.

"Everyone in our county, from what I understand, is kind of in the same boat," he said. "It's not just impacting us. If those numbers are correct, and that's what we believe, then it's going to impact a few other high schools in our area."

Only time will tell if COVID-19 cases go down and the school board gives the OK for sports to resume again, but the frustrating part for Indra and Winona Senior High is that they did everything they could.

Every team wore masks when not in competition. Both boys and girls soccer teams went above the MSHSL's requirement for masks, wearing them during team and individual drills in practice. In swimming and diving, each swimmer had their own designated Ziploc bag with their mask in it so they could wear it immediately before and after their race. That's what makes Tuesday's decision a tough pill to swallow.

"That's the hard part for us, because we went above and beyond with our COVID plans," Indra said. "Our coaches bought in 100% knowing that it was going to keep kids safe and that they could come out and do what they love. We've been doing this since June and we haven't had any issues with COVID. ... It's been going well, we've worked together and we're playing sports now. It's just tough."

