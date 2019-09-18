It was hot, humid and hilly.
But Carter Briggs and Cody Peterson paid it no mind. Neither did Zach Reuter, Anni Skillicorn or Emily Carrie.
Those five Winhawks finished in the top 10 of their respective races as Winona fared well at the rescheduled Rochester Mayo Invitational on Tuesday at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.
Briggs and Peterson set a torrid pace in the boys race and ended up finishing second and third overall. Briggs finished in 16 minutes, 59.1 seconds, while Peterson finished in 17:02.3.
Reuter fought his way to a 10th-place finish in 18:08.7.
Rounding out the scoring runners were Jonas Trombetta (30th, 19:12.5) and Ryan Meyer (32nd, 19:16.2)
As a team the boys tied for second out of 10 teams on points but ended up in third on a tiebreaker — the place of the 6th runner.
The girls lowest sticks were Skillicorn and Carrie again, both garnering top-10 finishes in fourth and ninth place. Skillicorn finished in 21:17.0, while Carrie finished in 22:00.1.
Olivia Becker (23:03.6) ran to a 19th-place finish, followed by scorers Carol Miller (30th, 24:18.7) and Julia Kronebusch (36th, 25:08.5). The team scores put Winona in fourth place out of seven teams.
The Winhawks are on the race course again for the main event of the week and only home meet of the season: The Jim Flim Invitational. A field of 16 boys and 16 girls teams will be assembled on Saturday, with the first race starting at 9:30 in picturesque St. Yon’s Valley on the campus of Saint Mary’s University.
VOLLEYBALL
Winona 3, Austin 2
The Winhawks held off the Packers in a back-and-forth Big 9 thriller. Winona won 25-22, 21, 25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-8.
According to the Austin Daily Herald, Emma Zeller closed out the match with a five-point serving run for the Winhawks (6-5, 3-2 Big 9).
GIRLS TENNIS
Rochester Century 5, Winona 2
The Winhawks picked up two doubles wins on Tuesday in a Big 9 match.
Ari Jacobs and Mac Leaf teamed up at No. 1 singles to beat Kathleen Thompson and Varsha Shan. At No. 3 doubles, Adele Jacobsen and Molly Heinert beat Sarah Nevenheim and Haley Taggert.
The Winhawks play at Rochester John Marshall on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rochester Mayo 2, Winona 1
Marissa Lindaman scored on what coach Katie Pearce called a “beautiful” corner kick to get the Winhawks a little closer, but Winona couldn’t find the equalizer in a Big 9 Conference match Tuesday night at Paul Giel Field.
Grace Crigler assisted on Lindaman’s goal. Winona goalkeeper Mikayla Corcoran had 12 saves.
Winona has a busy week. The Winhawks play a rescheduled game at Rochester John Marshall on Wednesday, and a game at home against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Winona fell to Rochester Mayo 7-0 at varsity and 6-0 at the JV level. The Winhawks are back in action Thursday at Lake City.