LEWISTON, Minn. — After recent weather patterns brought five inches of rain to Owatonna, cancelling Thursday’s originally scheduled Ev Berg Invitational, the Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson cross country team was gracious enough to open up a spot for the Winona boys and girls squads in the Ole Olmstead Invite.
The team took full advantage of the opportunity to race, coming home with first-place finishes in both the boys and girls divisions. On the boys side, Carter Briggs and Cody Peterson took the first two spots and were followed closely behind by scorers Zach Reuter (fifth), Jonas Trombetta (ninth) and Ryan Meyer (17th).
Briggs finished in 16 minutes and 50.2 seconds, while Peterson ran a 17:03.4. Reuter’s time was 17:33.4.
The girls ran three into the top 10 with strong finishes by Anni Skillicorn (second, 20:10.2), Emily Carrie (fifth, 20:49.3), and Olivia Becker (ninth, 21:32.9). Also contributing to a strong team effort were Kaia Hamilton (11th), Colleen Halleck (16th) and Carol Miller (17th).
Both teams saw a strong performance out of the 3, 4, and 5 runners which will be necessary for success as the championship season begins in two weeks. Next Tuesday the Winhawks hope to be back in action at the Austin Packer Invite.
Boys soccer
Winona 3, Red Wing 2Owen Ping netted the game-winner with six minutes left as the Winhawks rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win on Senior Night.
Caleb Ellenberg and Kai Kovala also scored for Winona, which got some big saves from Hans Larsen down the stretch to keep the game level at 2-all.
Winona hosts Rochester John Marshall at 7 p.m. Saturday in the regular season finale.
Girls soccer
Winona 2, Red Wing 1
Faith Quinn and Anna Gilmer scored goals as the Winhawks won on the road.
Quinn tallied the game-winner in the second half.
The Winhawks play St. Charles at 3 p.m. Saturday at Paul Giel Field before the playoffs begin next week.
Volleyball
Winona 3, Faribault 0
The Winhawks cruised to a 25-19, 25-23, 25-15 sweep of the Falcons.
Grace Rohde had 15 kills and 14 digs to lead Winona (9-7, 5-4 in the Big 9). Abbey Klawiter had six kills with 21 digs.
Emma Zeller had 19 assists and 19 digs for the Winhawks, while Phoenix Matthees had six kills and four blocks.
Winona is in action this weekend at a tournament at Apple Valley High School. The Winhawks play both Friday and Saturday.
