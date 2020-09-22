Winona Senior High receives the OK to practice Tuesday; competitions to resume Thursday

It’s a welcomed sight for not only the sports that were postponed in the middle of their season, but also for football and volleyball.

This was supposed to be week 2 of the three week “offseason” workouts the MSHSL originally allowed for volleyball and football as well as spring sports, but the Winhawks haven’t had that opportunity. With getting the go-ahead to start they can now begin to implement different health and safety protocols to insure their team is ready for the season, but also to insure their athletes have a bit of a ramp up period. That was a concern for football coach John Cassellius on Monday.

“It does put us at a disadvantage, it puts us a little bit behind,” Casseillius said. “Even if you miss three or four practices, that’s a huge deal when you’re thinking that you really haven’t had practice for a while.”

There are still hoops to jump through and more work needs to be done, but for now sports are back at Winona Senior High.

“It’s kind of funny because I go from being super excited about activities being back to how the heck am I getting all these bus routes done before the end of the school week,” Indra said with a laugh.

