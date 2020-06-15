Winona Senior High kicks off summer workouts amid uncertainty

“Our numbers will be lower, so we will make sure we have an appropriate number to maintain social distancing and safeties and things like that,” said trainer Eric Weigel, who led workouts on Monday. “There will be a lot less pairing of exercises, so kids will be doing one exercise, clean their station and then move to the next station. A lot of it will be just directing traffic to a degree, so once they get into the weight room one area will be doing one thing and the other half of the group will be on the other side. And then they will have to switch so we can try and stay spread out as far as distancing.

“The kids are eager to be back, so you have to make sure to remind them, ‘OK, keep your distance.’ Make sure you are coming in and getting their temperature checked, taking the questionnaire right away. Again, just making sure they are just being as safe as possible. It’s great to be back, but we still have a pandemic that’s going on. We have to make sure we are doing things right.”

On paper, it appears Indra and company have a plan in place to move forward, but Indra understands that it could change just like that.

“We keep saying this is as fluid as it comes,” Indra said. “(The state) could truly come out today and say something that changes everything for the rest of the week. We’re doing it on a week-to-week basis with the idea that we’re not recreating the wheel. … We are waiting as long as we can, hoping that the governor will make a change or the State High School League will come out with something.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.