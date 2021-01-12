Winona Senior High hockey: Winhawks eager to keep stacking success

Unable to be on the ice together, the Winona Senior High hockey team made the best of what they could by holding virtual practices for three weeks in early December.

It wasn’t ideal but the Winhawks had fun with it.

They did a virtual scavenger hunt, held auditions to be the next great play-by-play announcer and also had a karaoke night.

Winhawks coach Fran McDevitt isn’t sure how this season will go, but he does know one thing: They have a squad that is much better at hockey than they are at singing.

“We do not have any future opera singers,” McDevitt said with a laugh. “We will not be losing anybody to choir. We are much better skaters than singers.”

Brick-by-brick the Winhawks have slowly, but surely been laying down the groundwork to being a consistent force in the Big 9.

There were some rough years, but McDevitt and the Winhawks are starting to see the results with Winona having won 20 games the past two seasons after winning just 13 in the previous five.