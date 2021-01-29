Winona Senior High hockey: Winhawks continuing to lay down program's foundation

Slowly but surely, the Winona Senior High girls hockey team is laying a new foundation for the future.
After not having enough players to field a varsity team the past three seasons, the Winhawks now sport a healthier number of 27 — six seniors, three juniors, four sophomores, eight freshman and four eighth-graders. This is due in part to the Winhawks now having two youth feeder teams — a 10 and under along with a 12 and under team. The 12U team wasn't a thing three years ago, which was one of the reasons why the program didn't have a varsity team these past few seasons.
Now that team has 15 girls on the team, which gives many around the program hope for the future.
"Underneath (at the youth level), we've been pretty good here," Sanvik said. "We've had two youth teams for a couple of years now. That's going to be beneficial to the feeder system of the high school. Every year now, we should be getting better and stronger."
Looking at the roster right now that features 16 underclassmen also gives Sanvik a good peace of mind moving forward.
"We have six seniors but for the most part eighth- and ninth-graders really are the bulk of our team right now," Sanvik said. "Right now they just haven't played enough hockey, but we're going to get better. I just love the kids I have on the team right now. They work hard. And I know we're going to get better this year and for the future.
"You give them another year or two, then watch out."
It won't be easy.
As with any up-and-coming program, the Winhawks (0-4) will take their fair share of lumps this season. But so far they have been competitive in every game this season thanks in part to goaltender Aliya Gricius.
The eighth-grader has been a noticeable bright spot so far this season and is currently one of five athletes selected for the Minnesota Girls Hockey Hub Performer of the Week after a performance that saw her stop an incredible 86 shots in a 4-1 loss to Rochester Century in the opener on Jan. 16. That was the sixth most all-time in a regular-season game, according to the Minnesota State High School League.
The 13-year-old — who first started playing hockey at the age of three and only became a goalie when her 10U team's tender got hurt — has made an eye-popping 232 saves in the Winhawks' first four games of the season.
"She is awesome," Sanvik said. "She is one of the best I've seen as a young kid coming up. Hopefully she keeps working hard and not get frustrated. It's easy to get frustrated."
Their ability to roll with the punches and understand that this season isn't all about wins and losses will be the key for the Winhawks this year. It's all about getting better and helping stabilize the program.