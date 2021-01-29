Winona Senior High hockey: Winhawks continuing to lay down program's foundation

Slowly but surely, the Winona Senior High girls hockey team is laying a new foundation for the future.

After not having enough players to field a varsity team the past three seasons, the Winhawks now sport a healthier number of 27 — six seniors, three juniors, four sophomores, eight freshman and four eighth-graders. This is due in part to the Winhawks now having two youth feeder teams — a 10 and under along with a 12 and under team. The 12U team wasn't a thing three years ago, which was one of the reasons why the program didn't have a varsity team these past few seasons.

Now that team has 15 girls on the team, which gives many around the program hope for the future.

"Underneath (at the youth level), we've been pretty good here," Sanvik said. "We've had two youth teams for a couple of years now. That's going to be beneficial to the feeder system of the high school. Every year now, we should be getting better and stronger."

Looking at the roster right now that features 16 underclassmen also gives Sanvik a good peace of mind moving forward.