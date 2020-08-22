Winona Senior High girls soccer mask up, eager to build off last season

Kathryn Pearce knew this was going to be a season unlike any other.
But the Winona Senior High girls soccer team’s second-year coach wasn’t exactly sure how the unprecedented times would impact her Winhawks. So far, the first week of practice has yielded an unexpected result.
“They’ve never liked conditioning more,” Pearce said. “That’s when they can have the masks off.”
Don’t get it wrong, conditioning still isn’t pleasant, but it does provide a slight sense of normalcy.
“Yeah, the morning practices are easier because you don’t have to wear the mask because it’s all conditioning,” junior Grace Quinn said. “I mean, it’s pros and cons. We have to run a lot, but we don’t have to wear the masks.”
In their guidelines for soccer, the MSHSL does not require masks during practice. The only requirement is hand sanitizer must be available and used as often as possible. But they do “strongly recommend” the use of masks for student-athletes and coaches before, during and after practice. But Winona Senior High has made the decision as a school to wear masks when social distancing is not an option — like during drills at soccer practice — for all activities.
“Our athletic department fought really hard to have us be able to play this year,” Pearce said. “So we have decided as a school to keep the masks on as much as we can.”
Which at times, can obviously be difficult.
“Very sweaty,” Quinn said. “A lot of the little girls don’t like it, but they’re doing well.”
And wearing a mask and having a season is better than the alternative.
Understandably, the Winhawks were nervous about the possibility of not having a fall season. But Pearce operated with the mindset all summer that the season was happening, doing her best to try and keep the offseason as normal as possible considering the circumstances.
“We ran our first summer camp in July, and that’s when the kids started asking, ‘Hey, are we going to be here in a month?’” Pearce said. “I always said, ‘Yep, we’re going to be here. You better start getting in shape now.’”
The Winhawks are eager to build off of Pearce’s first season — one that saw them finish 5-9-2, showing steady improvements as the season continued. It will be a challenge, as the Winhawks look to replace 11 seniors. For Pearce and the Winhawks, it’s an opportunity to continue to build on the foundation set in place for the program last year, something the few upperclassmen understand.
“We want to be able to build off of last year,” senior Paige Hermsen said. “Get everyone where they need to be. We have a really strong group coming up. We need to continue to build them up, get closer as a team.”
So far, the youngsters have shown they can play.
“There’s going to be a lot of good things coming out of these younger people,” Quinn said. “We lost a lot of good seniors last year, so there’s some holes to fill. But they will be ready. I think some upperclassmen now can fill these spots, and I think it’s going to be a good season.”
The focus so far has been on fundamentals with the end goal to get the Winhawks to play faster, one touch and go.
“My mindset is always focused on how we can be better as a team. And a lot of that is the little things,” Pearce said. “These little drills, getting them used to working in small spaces passing to each other, picking their heads up. Just things they forget about in the game. The hope is that we can do these things now, so that it becomes muscle memory.”
But at the end of the day, Pearce is still learning on how to improve herself as well.
“I’m learning just as much as they are,” Pearce said. “They teach me something new everyday. They definitely keep me on my toes.”
