Winona Senior High girls soccer mask up, eager to build off last season

Which at times, can obviously be difficult.

“Very sweaty,” Quinn said. “A lot of the little girls don’t like it, but they’re doing well.”

And wearing a mask and having a season is better than the alternative.

Understandably, the Winhawks were nervous about the possibility of not having a fall season. But Pearce operated with the mindset all summer that the season was happening, doing her best to try and keep the offseason as normal as possible considering the circumstances.

“We ran our first summer camp in July, and that’s when the kids started asking, ‘Hey, are we going to be here in a month?’” Pearce said. “I always said, ‘Yep, we’re going to be here. You better start getting in shape now.’”

The Winhawks are eager to build off of Pearce’s first season — one that saw them finish 5-9-2, showing steady improvements as the season continued. It will be a challenge, as the Winhawks look to replace 11 seniors. For Pearce and the Winhawks, it’s an opportunity to continue to build on the foundation set in place for the program last year, something the few upperclassmen understand.