Winona Senior High girls hockey: Winhawks fall to Wingers

For the Winona Senior High girls hockey team it's not about wins and losses this season.

Fielding a varsity team for the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Winhawks are just happy that the program has healthy numbers again.

So even though the Winhawks fell to Red Wing 7-1 on Thursday night at Bud King Arena there was still plenty for coach Tom Sanvik and the Winhawks to build off of.

"They give us an honest effort all the time," Sanvik said of his team. "They are a great group of kids, there going to work hard and continue to get better. We are going to get better. I know that. I also just congratulate them for being out for the sport during these crazy times."

The Wingers (1-1, 1-1) scored a goal in the first and second periods before blowing it open with five goals in the third. Tatum Zylka finished with a hat trick to lead Red Wing.

Fresh off of an eye-popping 82 saves, Winona goalie Aliya Gricius was once again stellar between the pipes with 37 saves. The eighth-grader had 33 through the first two periods before some tired legs from the Winona defensemen put her in tough spots.