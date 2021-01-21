Winona Senior High girls hockey: Winhawks fall to Wingers

For the Winona Senior High girls hockey team it's not about wins and losses this season.
Fielding a varsity team for the first time since the 2016-17 season, the Winhawks are just happy that the program has healthy numbers again.
So even though the Winhawks fell to Red Wing 7-1 on Thursday night at Bud King Arena there was still plenty for coach Tom Sanvik and the Winhawks to build off of.
"They give us an honest effort all the time," Sanvik said of his team. "They are a great group of kids, there going to work hard and continue to get better. We are going to get better. I know that. I also just congratulate them for being out for the sport during these crazy times."
The Wingers (1-1, 1-1) scored a goal in the first and second periods before blowing it open with five goals in the third. Tatum Zylka finished with a hat trick to lead Red Wing.
Fresh off of an eye-popping 82 saves, Winona goalie Aliya Gricius was once again stellar between the pipes with 37 saves. The eighth-grader had 33 through the first two periods before some tired legs from the Winona defensemen put her in tough spots.
"They should not have those close of shots," Sanvik said. "We should not have let them get that close to our goalie. We did not step up. ... When a goal is scored everybody looks at the goalie, but there are a lot of things, mistakes down on the offensive end like a forecheck or someone didn't backcheck. They understand that everybody needs to play defense."
The Winhawks goal came late in the third period when Ashtin Holzer was able to tip it in off an assist from Kasja Kovala. The hope moving forward for Winona is to find a consistent offensive rhythm, as they managed only six shots on goal.
"Need more puck possession, puck movement will be our key," Sanvik said. "What you do with that puck defines you as a hockey player. We want to make sure we are moving the puck better. We don't have enough of the high-skill players. We have to do it as a team. But that will come."
The Winhawks will look to bounce back when they travel to take on Albert Lea at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
"We are going to have games like this," coach Tom Sanvik said. "We have to somehow play defense which we did for two periods until our legs got a little tired. Little disappointed with our team discipline. Too many in the sin bin. We are going to try and win defensive games, but when it gets into that four or five goal range — we have to win those 3-2, 2-1 games, close games. The effort is there, we are still learning and making some mistakes. Hopefully we can continue to learn from them."