Winona Senior High girls basketball: Return of Matthees boosts veteran-laden Winhawks

Matthees will obviously be a key part in that happening, but so are seniors Katie Clemons and Julia Kronebusch. And if the volleyball season was any indication, then so will Izzy Goettelman. Another name to keep an eye on is Marquetta Berlin-Burns, who was singled out by Matthees and Goettelman as someone who could take a big leap this season. The track and field star has the potential to wreak havoc on the defensive end with her speed and quickness.

“She’s going to be on the ball, and she’s going to get so many steals,” Goettelman said. “She’s so fast, obviously. She could lap me about 50 times.”

Fellow speedster Annissa Lee, along with seniors Emma Heinert, Emma Koehler and Paige Grafton, are also expected to be key contributors for a season that is unlike any others.

A shortened 18-game season with the playoffs still to be determined are only a part of it. The enforcement of wearing masks during play will be a challenge as well. But it’s worth it as they just want to be on the court — where they expect to surprise some people this year.

“I think it will be special,” Goettelman said. “I think it will be better than most people think. It’s just the connection we all have. We don’t have drama on our team. In the past we had some splits and I just feel like all of us get along so well. We’ve been playing for so long. We all know how each other works like what we do great, where we have our weaknesses in and how we, can help each other.”

