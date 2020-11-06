Winona Senior High football: Winhawks to play Faribault Friday after cancellation Thursday

The Winona Senior High football team will play this weekend after all.

After saying they were unable to play Thursday night at Faribault due to not having enough players available because of COVID-19 contract tracing, the Winhawks were able to reschedule with the Falcons for Friday night at Bruce Smith Field at Faribault.

The Winhawks had a few players — including senior standouts Trent Langowski and Jack Thompson — miss last Friday's 39-20 loss to Rochester Century because of being exposed to a classmate that had tested positive. Close contact exposure calls for a two week quarantine period. That two-week period ended Friday.

Thursday marked the second time in the past three weeks, the Winhawks have had to cancel a game on the day it was scheduled to be played. Their game on Oct. 23 against Albert Lea was canceled after a Tigers' player had tested positive for COVID-19. But the Winhawks were able schedule Red Wing for the following day to fill in.

