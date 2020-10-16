Winona Senior High football: Winhawks see 25-game regular season win streak snapped

Overall, it was just not a pretty night for the Winhawks offense as they averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 31 attempts while Heftman finished 14 of 28 for 111 yards with an interception and a fumble.

"We just need to clean it up," Cassellius said. "Byron is a good team, they are one of the top-10 teams in the state. It was 7-0 at half, if we could have gotten some points at the end of the half, finish some drives and now you are playing with one of the top-10 teams in the state. For a bunch of young guys and new guys playing after the classes we have had in the past, these are just things to build on.

"I told the guys at the end, there were a lot of mistakes but a lot of them were mental. Those are things we have to fix."

The Winona defense did their best to keep the Winhawks in it, as they only trailed 7-0 at the half. But eventually, Freerksen and the Bears just wore them down. Freerksen scored on a nine-yard touchdown run in the first half before scoring on runs of 30 and 51 in the second half. The University of Minnesota-Duluth commit and Byron's all-time leading rusher finished with 209 yards on 29 carries after rushing for 198 yards and four touchdowns last week against Albert Lea.