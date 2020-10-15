Winona Senior High football: Winhawks look to shore up mistakes, tackling against Byron

“It was gritty, it was gutsy,” coach John Cassellius said of Heftman’s performance. “He made some nice throws, made a few mistakes. That’s the stuff you would expect. And you want him to learn from the positive and the negative, and I think he did that. He made mistakes, and we were able to have conversations and when he made big plays we were able to celebrate with him. I think it was just a great first game for him.”

Cassellius was also happy with the way the offensive line played despite so many new faces. Although they might not have the name recognition like an Aaron Witt or an Ethan Prodzinski, they proved capable of getting the job done. They protected well, and it seems they have potential in the run game, especially with sophomore running back Dominic Davis, who rushed for 59 yards on 13 carries against Austin. Davis did lose a fumble, but he will be someone to watch moving forward, as he packs a powerful punch for the Winhawks.