Winona Senior High football: Winhawks grind out victory in season opener

But the Winhawks answered Austin's scoring drive with one of their own after quarterback Jacob Heftman found Ben Rustad behind the Austin defense down the seam for a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.

"That was a big relief for us," Heftman, who threw for two touchdowns in his first varsity game. "Coming into a new year, no one knows what to expect, but we just trusted our coaching and made a great play."

That was a theme for the Winhawks.

It didn't always look the best, but they made the explosive plays when they had to like when Thomas Modjeski cut in front of the Austin defender to halt a drive deep in Winona territory with an interception on the ensuing Packers possession.

"We were athletes when it mattered," Langowski said. "We just played well when we needed it and we got it done."

And of course, one of those athletes the young Winhawks will be counting on all season will be Langowski and he delivered on both sides of the ball Friday night.