Winona Senior High football: Winhawks get back on track with shut out of Red Wing

“It was definitely tough because we were studying for Albert Lea all week, and then we had to switch to Red Wing,” senior lineman Jack Thompson said. “It was tough, but we were just happy to play this Saturday.”

The Winhawks’ defense once again showed on Saturday that when its back is against the wall, it has the ability to buckle down the hatches. Twice it turned back the Wingers on a fourth down attempt on its side of the 50. And after the offense fumbled inside its own 10 — setting up a goal-to-go situation for Red Wing midway through the fourth quarter — it was the Winhawks’ defense that answered the call with a Trent Langowski interception.

“It just comes down to guys playing hard and saying, ‘We have to stop them. We have to stop them,’” Langowski said. “You just have to play as hard as you can when you get down there, and the rest will take care of itself.”

Offensively, the Winhawks got their day started with a 13-play, 74-yard drive that was capped off by a 1-yard plunge from quarterback Jacob Heftman.

On their following drive, the Winhawks appeared in great position to add to their lead, but after a dropped pass on third down, the Wingers picked off Heftman on fourth-and-4. That began a string of eight straight incompletions for Heftman.