Winona Senior High football: Winhawks drop regular season finale in Kasson

“The tipped interceptions put the defense in a tough spot,” Cassellius said. “As a team, it’s offense, defense and special teams, so you have to rally around one another and hopefully come up with stops, come up with plays. Sometimes we are right there, we just aren’t quite getting there. Kids are going where they are supposed to go and they are getting there, but they just aren’t there yet. Part of that is repetition, part of that is youth and when I mean youth, I mean lack of varsity experience. The game is just faster.

"When you are talking three or four starters out, that's a lot."

The Winhawks got on the board thanks to a terrific effort from sophomore Mason Langowski, who contorted his body to make a back-shoulder catch before running it in for a 30-yard touchdown to make it 21-6 right before halftime. There was hope that touchdown would lead to some momentum in the second half but that turned out to be the only Winhawks score of the night. The Winhawks finished with 282 yards of total offense.

"If you look at where we are now, compared to where we were at the beginning of the year, we are improving," Cassellius said. "But it's still hard when you have some of your seniors, some of your leaders at home because they were exposed."