Winona Senior High football: Undermanned Winhawks fall to Rochester Century

“We had some good plays and some bad plays,” said Heftman who completed 7 of 16 passes for 158 yards. “We just have to string more of those good plays together. Goes back to focus and concentration. It obviously hurt not having Trent, we scrambled a little bit. But I think we had the players to make the plays, just the smaller mistakes hurt us tonight.”

Winona did have their chances in the second half.

They were in Panthers territory down 26-13, but couldn’t find a way to secure points. A couple of drives later, Century would convert a fourth-and-9 inside the Winhawks 20 before scoring on a third-and-9 two plays later.

Yet, the Winhawks refused to quit, as Dominic Davis took the ensuing kickoff 80-yards to the house to cut the lead to 32-20 early in the fourth quarter. But in the end, the Winhawks just simply had too many little mistakes to get the job done.

“Just all that little bitty stuff that you have to clean up,” Cassellius said. “We just have to play cleaner, especially when you lose two guys that have played a ton and are seniors. You just have to play even cleaner than you normally do.”

The Winhawks are scheduled to return to action 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Faribault.

“We just have to keep believing in ourselves,” Cassellius said. “That’s what I told the kids, just keep building. We did some things that were good. That’s a good football team. They lost to two really good teams in Owatonna and Rochester Mayo… I’m happy with how we played. We made some mental mistakes. It just felt at times – I just told our guys, we have to believe. Believe in the guy next to you and just play hard.”

