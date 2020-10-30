Winona Senior High football: Undermanned Winhawks fall to Rochester Century

The Winona Senior High football team was undermanned Friday night and Rochester Century with running back Isaiah Huber took full advantage, gashing the Winhawks for 363 yards rushing in route to a 39-20 victory at Paul Giel Field.
The loss snaps the Winhawks 24-game home win streak.
Winona (2-2) played without senior standout defensive back and wide receiver Trent Langowski as well as senior offensive/defensive lineman Jack Thompson after it was determined Monday that they had been in close contact with one of their classmates who tested positive for COVID-19. The two must quarantine for two weeks.
It was a tough blow, considering the impact the two have both on and off the field, but as well as the fact that Friday night was senior night.
“Trent and Jack are two guys that started a lot of games for us,” coach John Cassellius said. “Close contact, they have to follow the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. Senior night and have two seniors that aren’t here. I love both of those kids and all the kids that were out here battling tonight.
“… It was deflating, just telling a kid that he has to stop practice because he has to quarantine because you were in close contact. But that’s just what we are living with right now though. But it doesn’t make it easy. Football is important to those guys. For us, it’s just going to be about battling and getting better so next week we can get them back and get this thing going again.”
The Winhawks defense sorely missed them, as they just simply did not have an answer for the Century rushing attack and Huber.
Huber rushed for 164 yards in the first half and three touchdowns on runs of 10, 9 and 8-yards. He finished the night with 196 after mostly sitting out the fourth quarter.
“(He’s) special and he’s fast,” Cassellius said of Huber. “He cuts really well.”
Huber’s first touchdown gave the Panthers (2-2) a 6-0 lead, but the Winhawks came right back after quarterback Jacob Heftman found wide receiver Thomas Modjeski for a 65-yard catch and run that put Winona in a goal-to-goal situation. Heftman would run it from 5-yards out to give the Winhawks a 7-6 lead.
But the Panthers answered right back with Huber’s 9-yard score and on the ensuing kickoff, they recovered a Winona football before returning it to the 1-yard line where they fumbled before recovering in the end zone to take a 20-7 lead. Huber’s third touchdown of the night made it a 26-7 halftime lead.
Offensively, the Winhawks just couldn’t sustain drives.
They had a couple of big plays like when Heftman found Mason Langowski for a 67-yard touchdown pass on third-and-13 for the opening drive of the second half that made it 26-13. But they struggled to get the ground game going, rushing for just 29 yards on 12 carries.
“We had some good plays and some bad plays,” said Heftman who completed 7 of 16 passes for 158 yards. “We just have to string more of those good plays together. Goes back to focus and concentration. It obviously hurt not having Trent, we scrambled a little bit. But I think we had the players to make the plays, just the smaller mistakes hurt us tonight.”
Winona did have their chances in the second half.
They were in Panthers territory down 26-13, but couldn’t find a way to secure points. A couple of drives later, Century would convert a fourth-and-9 inside the Winhawks 20 before scoring on a third-and-9 two plays later.
Yet, the Winhawks refused to quit, as Dominic Davis took the ensuing kickoff 80-yards to the house to cut the lead to 32-20 early in the fourth quarter. But in the end, the Winhawks just simply had too many little mistakes to get the job done.
“Just all that little bitty stuff that you have to clean up,” Cassellius said. “We just have to play cleaner, especially when you lose two guys that have played a ton and are seniors. You just have to play even cleaner than you normally do.”
The Winhawks are scheduled to return to action 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to Faribault.
“We just have to keep believing in ourselves,” Cassellius said. “That’s what I told the kids, just keep building. We did some things that were good. That’s a good football team. They lost to two really good teams in Owatonna and Rochester Mayo… I’m happy with how we played. We made some mental mistakes. It just felt at times – I just told our guys, we have to believe. Believe in the guy next to you and just play hard.”
Alex VandenHouten can be reached at alex.vandenhouten@lee.net or via @AlexVandenhout1
