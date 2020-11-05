Winona Senior High football: Thursday night game at Faribault canceled

The Winona Senior High football team will not play Thursday night at Faribault due to not having enough players available because of COVID-19 contract tracing.
On Thursday afternoon, the school tweeted out, "We are unable to to participate in tonight's football game at Faribault. As a result, the game has been canceled."
Support Local Journalism
No makeup date has been announced.
Senior standouts Trent Langowski and Jack Thompson were forced to miss last Friday's 39-20 loss to Rochester Century because of being exposed to a classmate that had tested positive. Close contact exposure calls for a two week quarantine period.
This marks the second time in the past three weeks, the Winhawks have had to cancel a game on the day it was scheduled to be played. Their game on Oct. 23 against Albert Lea was canceled after a Tigers' player had tested positive for COVID-19. But the Winhawks were able schedule Red Wing for the following day to fill in.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!