Winona Senior High football: Thursday night game at Faribault canceled
Winona Senior High football: Thursday night game at Faribault canceled

Winona Football

Winona sophomore Bryan Cassellius runs out onto the field before the Winhawks game against Red Wing on Oct. 24. 

 ALEX VANDENHOUTEN Winona Daily News

The Winona Senior High football team will not play Thursday night at Faribault due to not having enough players available because of COVID-19 contract tracing.

On Thursday afternoon, the school tweeted out, "We are unable to to participate in tonight's football game at Faribault. As a result, the game has been canceled." 

No makeup date has been announced. 

Senior standouts Trent Langowski and Jack Thompson were forced to miss last Friday's 39-20 loss to Rochester Century because of being exposed to a classmate that had tested positive. Close contact exposure calls for a two week quarantine period. 

This marks the second time in the past three weeks, the Winhawks have had to cancel a game on the day it was scheduled to be played. Their game on Oct. 23 against Albert Lea was canceled after a Tigers' player had tested positive for COVID-19. But the Winhawks were able schedule Red Wing for the following day to fill in. 

