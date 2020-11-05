Winona Senior High football: Thursday night game at Faribault canceled

The Winona Senior High football team will not play Thursday night at Faribault due to not having enough players available because of COVID-19 contract tracing.

On Thursday afternoon, the school tweeted out, "We are unable to to participate in tonight's football game at Faribault. As a result, the game has been canceled."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No makeup date has been announced.

Senior standouts Trent Langowski and Jack Thompson were forced to miss last Friday's 39-20 loss to Rochester Century because of being exposed to a classmate that had tested positive. Close contact exposure calls for a two week quarantine period.

This marks the second time in the past three weeks, the Winhawks have had to cancel a game on the day it was scheduled to be played. Their game on Oct. 23 against Albert Lea was canceled after a Tigers' player had tested positive for COVID-19. But the Winhawks were able schedule Red Wing for the following day to fill in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.