Winona Senior High football: This year's Winhawks eager to leave their own legacy

“I think we are going to surprise some people this year.”

The Winhawks still have plenty of talent.

Expect Langowski to see plenty of action on both sides of the ball, playing at both defensive back and receiver. Sophomore Bryan Cassellius is expected to breakout at tight end, and the Winhawks are comfortable with the running back duo of senior Colton Beier and sophomore Dominic Davis. At quarterback, junior Jacob Heftman will be the starter after being Nibbelink’s backup last season. He will be behind an offensive line that returns just one starter in Thompson, but they do get a boost in the return of senior Jackson Cichosz, who is back after missing last year with a torn ACL suffered playing lacrosse as a sophomore. Sophomore offensive lineman Wes Wollan is also expected to take a leap forward this season. In all, the faces might look different, but at the end of the day the expectations remain the same.

“I think we’ll be good,” Langowski said. “We just have to keep practicing hard and get into the playbook.

It’s anyone’s guess how Friday’s game against Austin will go, but the Winhawks will be ready to the best of their ability.

“The kids are excited to play, the coaches are excited to see the kids play,” Cassellius said. “What that will look like, what everybody will look like, it’ll just be interesting. We’ve tried to get our kids ready with trying to practice specials every single day to get them lots of reps, but I’m sure we are going to have to take a timeout because we are missing a kid.

