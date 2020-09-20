Winona Senior High football: Standout DB Trent Langowski ready for whatever's next

For someone who really only has one season of varsity tape for college teams to go on, it was a tough break. But speaking like a true cornerback, Langowski understands that he just has to move on and continue to do what he can control.

“It’s tough at times,” Langowski said. “But I’m just keeping a level head and just working as hard as I can to get where I want to be. A lot of this is out of everyone’s control, so you just have to do what you can do and keep moving forward.”

For Langowski, that meant waking up at 5 a.m. four to five times a week throughout the summer to drive to La Crosse’s Three Rivers Performance to work out with Caledonia High School strength and conditioning coach Eddie Hodges along with brother Mason and teammate Bryan Cassellius.

“This was the only opportunity we had, and we felt really fortunate to be able to have somewhere to go,” Langowski said. “I’m really thankful for that.”

It’s that work ethic combined with great physical attributes that prove Langowski is going to be a steal wherever he ends up. For now, he’s just happy to have the option.

“Last year, I never even imagined I would even have an opportunity to play anywhere,” Langowski said. “It’s such a blessing for me just because I didn’t imagine myself being in this position. I’m just so grateful and so thankful for everyone that’s gotten me here. Whether it’s my friends, my family, my coaches, I’m just thankful.”

