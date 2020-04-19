Winona Senior High football senior spotlight | Bennett Heftman transformed his body to become latest Heftman standout

Walking into the weight room as a freshman, Bennett Heftman knew he had something to prove.
When it comes to the Winona Senior High football team, the name Heftman is synonymous with offensive lineman. Bennett’s brothers, Brady (2013-16) and Bryce (2015-18), were anchors for the Winona offensive line during their times in the black and orange. Both were recruited to play college football, with Brady going to Southwest Minnesota State and Bryce at UW-La Crosse. Like any younger brother, Bennett idolized his older siblings and wanted to be the next great Heftman offensive lineman.
The only problem?
As a freshman, Bennett had the same height as his brothers but not the same strength. He was bound and determined to do anything to change that.
“Freshman Bennett was about 175 pounds with very little muscle,” he said. “I had quite a bit to live up to because both my brothers were starting linemen for varsity, and I wanted to be just like them, so I started hitting (the weight room) hard to earn my spot on the offensive line.”
The hard work to get his body where it needed to be wasn’t lost on teammates.
“He always had his brothers’ hype to live up to,” teammate Sam Kanne said. “Then he came in as a freshman, and he was smaller than me and played offensive line. He worked really hard to get to the size he is at now. It’s honestly really impressive to see what he has done in the last four years.”
Heftman now sits at a little over 235 pounds and was a staple for a physical Winona offensive line that was a key cog in helping the Winhawks reach four straight MSHSL state tournaments. The gigantic road graders in Heftman, Ethan Prodzinski, Garit Wollan, Cal Brinkman and Aaron Witt paved the way for record-setting running back Trevor Pomeroy, who owns the title for most yards in a season with 1,610 in 2018 and rushing yards in a career with 2,658.
“It was fun beating up on some kids with them,” Heftman said with a chuckle.
But what separated this group was not only their size, but also their athleticism. They were often asked to play multiple positions, with Heftman seeing action at left tackle, left guard, right guard and right tackle. Wherever he was needed, he slid right in.
“He’s just a really smart kid,” WSHS coach John Cassellius said. “He always knew the offense, where people were supposed to be. It’s just great to see him get the opportunity to go play at the next level.”
But Heftman would be the first to tell you the possibility of playing in college was not something he viewed as realistic. Sure it was a goal of his, but he was more focused on earning his spot along the line. Once he started to fill out and became a starter, colleges started to come knocking. Minnesota State-Moorhead was the first campus he visited, and he immediately felt at home.
“What really sold me was the family feel,” Heftman said. “My first visit ever, it made me feel like it was the same coaching staff and team as high school. They made me feel like I was a part of their family.”
For now — like many — Heftman is trying to stay busy during the pandemic.
He should be on the baseball diamond playing out his senior season but obviously can’t and won’t be able to. Most of his time now is devoted to workouts, video games and school work. Bennett and his brother Bryce can often be found in the family’s garage, where they have the homemade squat rack their uncle made when he was in high school. There, they do the workouts the coaching staff at UW-L prepared for Bryce.
“We go out everyday and lift then we do running, just whatever we can to stay in shape,” Heftman said. “It’s been nice to have Bryce here so we can do it together or else it would just be me here.”
Heftman and a good number of his football teammates try to keep in touch everyday. Topics normally revolve around football, whether it be the Minnesota Vikings or reminiscing their moments together on the gridiron. With seven set to play college football next season, they know their own future is bright, but what they accomplished together is something that is unlikely to happen again.
“It’s cool in a way, because if you look at the stats like 1% of high schoolers get to play at a D-1 or a D-2 level,” Heftman said. “There’s seven of us from the same school and same class going to do that. We feel kind of special in a way.”
