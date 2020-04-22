Winona Senior High football: Sam Kanne embodied the perfect football player during time at WSHS

Many would describe Sam Kanne with one word:
Physical.
For as long as his friends can remember, the Winona Senior High senior and Bemidji State football commit has never shied from contact.
“He’s probably the most physical guy I have ever known,” teammate Bennett Heftman said. “He’s not afraid to hit anyone or stick his head in there.
“He’s always been like that. He’s always been a bruiser.”
But perhaps this is more accurate description of Kanne:
Football player.
Described by football coach John Cassellius as a “football junkie,” Kanne was a jack-of-all-trades for the Winhawks.
He first made noise as a freshman fullback helping Winona reach the MSHSL Class AAAA state finals where the Winhawks fell 31-28 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s. That game was a turning point for Kanne and the terrific 2020 class that has seven players continuing to play in college.
“After we lost to Benilde our freshman year, that Monday after we were all in the weight room and started working right away,” Kanne said. “Seeing the way the seniors were after we lost the state championship, it was something that I knew I didn’t want to feel ever again. So I tried as hard as I could and did everything I could to try and never feel that again.”
After that offseason, Kanne blossomed as a sophomore when he became just the 14th Winhawk to register 100 tackles during a season, making 103 stops at middle linebacker while still playing fullback for a team that reached the state semifinals.
But junior year with injuries to the offensive line — Kanne moved to offensive guard for a couple of games. It’s a move you don’t typically hear a star linebacker make. That was the same year he had fractured his thumb and was forced to miss the first couple of games of the season. But it didn’t matter. When the Winhawks needed a guard, he was there.
“Smart kid,” Cassellius said. “Really gritty, gritty kid that just loves football. He’s a ‘Hey, I’ll do whatever I need to do to help the team.’ We needed a guard and he stepped right in.”
That unselfishness combined with an unmatched work ethic in the weight room was a common theme for the Winhawks during the last four years. It’s why Winona went 4-for-4 when it came to state tournaments. It started with the likes of Tanner Remlinger, Jacob Stanislawski, Jordan Bathelme in 2014-2015, but it was this group that took the baton from them and never looked back.
“I think that’s the biggest thing with a lot of these kids is just that understanding that if I want to be good, I have to work hard and then it gets contagious from there,” Cassellius said. “They were in there as a group lifting, pushing and challenging each other in hopes of making each other better.”
It obviously translated well to the field.
The 2020 class won 42 of their 47 games and made four straight state tournaments.
“I always enjoyed knowing we were able to physically impose our will on the other team,” Kanne said. “We always knew we would be bigger, stronger.”
For Kanne, linebacker was always fun and he will leave as one of the greatest to ever man the position in the Winona black and orange.
His 281 tackles are third most in school history behind only Chase Bratland (454) and Brody Hogenson (349).
He had opportunities to play linebacker at the next level, but most schools liked the athleticism he offered at the fullback position. The schools saw him like a Kyle Juszcyzk-type, somebody that could play fullback, wingback, h-back, and tight end, runs with power, has great hands that makes him a potent threat in the passing game and of course, be the hammer for when it came time to meet a linebacker in the hole.
Kanne checks all the boxes.
He had four rushing touchdowns to go with 213 yards and four touchdowns on 16 receptions last season alone. Sure, he will miss playing linebacker, but fullback was a position made for him.
“There’s something different about knocking somebody over rather than scoring a touchdown,” Kanne said. “There’s just a different feeling with that. Nothing quite like it.”
