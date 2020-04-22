Winona Senior High football: Sam Kanne embodied the perfect football player during time at WSHS

After that offseason, Kanne blossomed as a sophomore when he became just the 14th Winhawk to register 100 tackles during a season, making 103 stops at middle linebacker while still playing fullback for a team that reached the state semifinals.

But junior year with injuries to the offensive line — Kanne moved to offensive guard for a couple of games. It’s a move you don’t typically hear a star linebacker make. That was the same year he had fractured his thumb and was forced to miss the first couple of games of the season. But it didn’t matter. When the Winhawks needed a guard, he was there.

“Smart kid,” Cassellius said. “Really gritty, gritty kid that just loves football. He’s a ‘Hey, I’ll do whatever I need to do to help the team.’ We needed a guard and he stepped right in.”

That unselfishness combined with an unmatched work ethic in the weight room was a common theme for the Winhawks during the last four years. It’s why Winona went 4-for-4 when it came to state tournaments. It started with the likes of Tanner Remlinger, Jacob Stanislawski, Jordan Bathelme in 2014-2015, but it was this group that took the baton from them and never looked back.