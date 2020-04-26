Winona Senior High football: Jackson Nibbelink was once set to quit football, now he's going to Northern State

“There are many times that coaches come out and say, ‘Man, if he would have been in last year’s class, he would have been on our board and we would have offered him money, but we signed four kids at his position and now we don’t have scholarship money.’ Being the right age and being in the right spot, filling where kids are graduating, and I think that’s just the evolution of how things happened.”

Don’t get it confused, plenty of schools were interested, but many — like the University of North Dakota — saw him as an athlete, not a quarterback. That’s not what Nibbelink wanted.

“If I’m going to go, I would like to go play quarterback, obviously,” he said. “I fell in love with the quarterback position just because being quarterback just has so much pressure to it, but I enjoy that pressure. Snap decisions, under the gun, just the high pressure. I love that.”

By Thanksgiving, Nibbelink still had no offers, so as sort of a last effort, he decided to put his senior highlight tape on Twitter, where it began to take off. The first week of January, he received two offers from MSU-Moorhead and Northern State in under 24 hours.