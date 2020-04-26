Winona Senior High football: Jackson Nibbelink was once set to quit football, now he's going to Northern State

Jackson Nibbelink looks back at the moment now in disbelief.
The Winona Senior High senior quarterback and Northern State commit was a key cog in helping the Winhawks reach the MSHSL Class AAAA state tournament the past two years, but if Nibbelink had gotten his way, it wouldn’t have happened.
He broke his throwing hand as a sophomore, prematurely ending his season after just three games. It was the second straight year his season ended early. A broken left thumb concluded his freshman campaign. He’d had enough.
“I tried to quit,” Nibbelink said. “Things just weren’t going how I wanted to. I wasn’t doing as well as I wanted. I wasn’t enjoying it.”
However, coach John Cassellius refused to let him.
“I will forever thank him for that,” Nibbelink said.
He stuck with it, and things began to change his junior season. A big part of it — Nibbelink admits — is that he needed to grow up a bit.
“Once I started to get into the flow on how things worked, I understood that you can’t come and go as you please,” Jackson said with a bit of a chuckle. “You actually have a schedule and actually have to listen to people and obey their rules. It was kind of the maturing process was what it was.”
His first year as a starter went well. With playmakers like North Dakota State recruit Terrell Hall and Ethan Ringo on the outside and a solid offensive line in front of him to go along with a record-season campaign from running back Trevor Pomeroy, Nibbelink threw for 1,502 yards with 14 touchdowns and rushed for seven scores as the Winhawks reached the Class AAAA quarterfinals.
It was a very successful year for most, but he knew he could do more. He saw his rushing stats (82 yards on 70 carries) and knew that needed to change. Nibbelink has always been known for his athleticism and ability to move, but he would be the first to admit, he was never a very graceful runner.
“I was an unathletic runner for quite awhile,” Nibbelink said with a laugh.
He didn’t really enjoy it, either, but realized track could help him become a more well-rounded athlete. He reluctantly went out and ran a 12.5 in his first 100-meter dash.
“Yeah, that’s really bad,” he said.
But working closely with Winona sprint coach and former Winona State running back Eric Birth, it became clear that if Nibbelink took it seriously and put in the work, he would see that 12.5 drop. So he bought track spikes and soon found himself doing track workouts. To his surprise, he enjoyed it. By the end of the year, he ran an 11.7.
It led to a senior season on the football field that was one to remember. Despite losing standouts Hall and Ringo, Nibbelink had no problem connecting with new targets in Dayne Gamoke and Austin Mlynczak. He, of course, still had an elite offensive line that featured Bennett Heftman, Ethan Prodzinski, Garit Wollan, Cal Brinkman and Aaron Witt and Pomeroy, so they knew they were capable of doing great things.
“No one could match our O-line,” Nibbelink said. “... We had all the weapons to do a lot of what we wanted to do.”
Nibbelink’s numbers took off.
He threw for 1,453 yards with 14 touchdowns to go along with an eye-popping 649 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He averaged over six yards a carry, as he helped lead the Winhawks to the Class AAAA state semifinals. But the success on the field surprisingly didn’t translate for when it came to receiving college offers.
“Offers weren’t really coming in as fast,” Nibbelink said. “I was like, ‘Well, I’m not playing college football. This is just what it’s going to be.’”
But there were a lot of factors outside of his control.
“Part of it was how many good kids we had,” Casselius said. “So the question is, ‘Gosh, they are so loaded, is he so good, because he has been getting a lot of time and has people around him or is he doing this stuff because he is a really good basketball player?’ So you kind of put that into it, too. He’s an excellent quarterback and can throw the ball really well, but he’s a phenomenal athlete.
“There are many times that coaches come out and say, ‘Man, if he would have been in last year’s class, he would have been on our board and we would have offered him money, but we signed four kids at his position and now we don’t have scholarship money.’ Being the right age and being in the right spot, filling where kids are graduating, and I think that’s just the evolution of how things happened.”
Don’t get it confused, plenty of schools were interested, but many — like the University of North Dakota — saw him as an athlete, not a quarterback. That’s not what Nibbelink wanted.
“If I’m going to go, I would like to go play quarterback, obviously,” he said. “I fell in love with the quarterback position just because being quarterback just has so much pressure to it, but I enjoy that pressure. Snap decisions, under the gun, just the high pressure. I love that.”
By Thanksgiving, Nibbelink still had no offers, so as sort of a last effort, he decided to put his senior highlight tape on Twitter, where it began to take off. The first week of January, he received two offers from MSU-Moorhead and Northern State in under 24 hours.
Just about three weeks later, he found himself in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for a campus visit where he immediately fell in love with the new facilities and an offensive staff that features former Caledonia standout and Minnesota Viking Isaac Fruechte as offensive coordinator with former Minnesota Gopher running back Donnell Kirkwood and former MSU-Mankato quarterback Ryan Schlichte as offensive assistants.
“I committed right on the spot,” Nibbelink said. “I was all in.”
Not too bad for someone that was set to quit his sophomore year.
“There’s been a lot of things that I’ve been unsure about,” Nibbelink said. “Fortunately, they’ve all worked out for me the way that I’ve wanted them to.”
