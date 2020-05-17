Winona Senior High football: Garit Wollan ready to make his own name at Winona State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Garit Wollan has always been familiar with the Winona State purple and white.

His father, Eric Wollan, played offensive tackle for the Warriors from 1992-96 and continued to be a proud supporter of WSU football and athletics after graduation. Thus, it was common to find a young Garit, as well as his younger brother Wesley, running around in the now Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium parking lot, tailgating before Winona State football games before catching passes on the field after the games. Despite playing on that field all those times, Garit never really envisioned himself wearing that familiar purple.

“I always prided myself on not going there,” Wollan said. “Just due to my dad playing there. … I knew if I chose to go there I would be overshadowed by, ‘Oh, his dad went there. Oh, he just follows in his daddy’s footsteps.’ That’s bound to happen.

“I just wanted to make a name for myself, you know?”

To be fair, Wollan would be the first to tell you, he never really expected to play college football in general. He showed up at the Winona Senior High weight room as a thin 150-pound freshman with the nickname ‘Daddy Longlegs’ because his long legs were so skinny.

“I was the scrawniest kid,” he said with a laugh.