Winona Senior High football: Ethan Prodzinski was ready to dominate from day one

Prodzinski went up for a layup, and something went wrong. He originally thought he had just hyperextended his left knee, but it quickly came to fruition that it was something much worse.

“It burned so bad,” he said. “It just did not feel right. It kept giving out on me. It … It really hurt.”

He had torn his ACL.

It was a gut punch. Not only did it mean missing the rest of the basketball season, but it also put his senior season of football in jeopardy, as well as push back his recruiting.

“That really reduced the stuff that he was able to do all summer long,” Winona football coach John Cassellius said. “So with that being as it was, he was a kid that wasn’t able go to camps and wasn’t able to do some of the other things because of that injury.

“So in turn, what that ends up doing for him, it kind of pushes his recruiting just a little bit later as far as, ‘OK, where are things at? How are things progressing?’ He wasn’t a late bloomer, but his recruiting just happened later because of his injuries.”