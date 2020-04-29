Winona Senior High football: Dayne Gamoke overcame serious injuries at WSHS to commit to Northern State

Dayne Gamoke knew this was his last shot.
The Winona Senior High senior receiver wanted to play college football, but hadn’t necessarily had the opportunity to showcase what he knew he could do.
Injuries played a crucial part in that.
He dislocated his left shoulder and tore his labrum in the process while sliding head first into home plate during a baseball game as a sophomore. It knocked him out for some of the following football season, as well. When he returned, he felt he didn’t play up to his ability.
“My junior year, I didn’t play very well,” Gamoke said. “So no one expected me to be that good. That really, really pushed me over the edge.”
The following season — his senior year — he received another chance. With the graduation of standout receivers in North Dakota State commit Terrell Hall and Ethan Ringo, there was a void at at the position that needed to be filled.
“He had played some corner and safety for us and a little bit of receiver, but he wasn’t our No. 1 guy,” Winona coach John Cassellius said, “We had a lot of guys, Ethan Ringo was there and Terrell Hall was there, Austin Mlynczak was there. There was a large group of them there, and he just worked. He just said, ‘I’m going to continue to get better and do everything I can to get better’ and just worked.”
Gamoke quickly found his groove.
During the first game of his senior season, he hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass. Against Kasson-Mantorville, he caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown before catching five for 54 yards against Austin in the fourth and fifth games of the season. It was clear that the Winhawks receiving corps was in a good place with Gamoke and Mlynczak entrenched atop the depth chart. Then came the Northfield game.
The play was innocent enough with the Winhawks sacking the Northfield quarterback for a loss of 2 yards, but what many didn’t see is the awkward fall Gamoke took trying to defend his receiver at his cornerback spot 10 yards down the field. The receiver ran a post, and when he made his move toward the middle, his feet got mixed up with Gamoke’s, sending Gamoke tumbling to the ground.
“Right away, I felt a pop,” Gamoke said. “Excruciating pain.”
He had felt that pain before.
It turned out to be the same injury he suffered in baseball his sophomore season. He thought his season was done and so did everybody else. But he refused to let it end his high school career. Cassellius put him in for one play against Faribault in Winona’s first section playoff game, as it was the last game for the senior class at Paul Giel Field.
It went for a 32-yard touchdown.
It would have been a great final moment for anyone, but it wasn’t the one Gamoke had in mind. He watched as the Winhawks reached their fourth straight MSHSL Class AAAA state tournament and watched when they knocked off Simley 24-14 in the state quarterfinals. He was bound and determined to play in the semifinal round, even when there were plenty of others telling him not to.
“He had a lot of people telling him he shouldn’t play,” quarterback Jackson Nibbelink said. “But you couldn’t really tell him no.”
However, trainer Bill Jacobs told him if he could do a pushup, he could play.
“I did five," Gamoke said.
With a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum, Gamoke delivered the type of gutsy, gritty effort that you just don’t simply see too often. He finished with 84 yards on five receptions in a 48-24 defeat at the hands of Rocori. He required surgery a few weeks later, and doctors put eight anchors into his labrum. At the time, it looked like it was a great final moment for his football career. He had spoken to schools — such as perennial NSIC contender Sioux Falls — but due to the injuries, coaches just simply hadn’t seen enough of him to get a good conclusion on him.
But then when Nibbelink committed to Northern State in early January, he told NSU offensive coordinator Isaac Fruechte that he had a teammate that had the talent to play at this level but wasn’t on the field much due to a pair of serious shoulder injuries. Nibbelink and Gamoke had known each other since preschool and spent countless hours playing catch together. Not many would know Gamoke's abilities better than Nibbelink, so the quarterback made his pitch.
“He just flew under the radar," Nibbelink said. "A 6-foot-3 freak, beast athlete. Just insane, crazy quick hands, it’s amazing how he was just so under the radar, but it happened because of his shoulder surgeries. But Dayne, he’s going to be great when he gets to the next level. He will be able to put on some weight and be able to finally grow into his body without injury.”
Fruechte liked what he saw and finally, in April, Northern State offered Gamoke, who immediately jumped on opportunity in just a few days.
Now, Gamoke can often be found at Nibbelink's house using an old Winona State football squat rack and free weights in their basement. He can play a little bit of catch standing still, but still can't run and catch.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he can't go to physical therapy. But the unknown silver lining from his first shoulder injury is that he has been through this process before and knows what it looks like.
He said he was about "1-2 weeks away from being cleared for non-contact sports before (the pandemic)." He estimated about 1-2 months before he's able to fully get back into it, so the pandemic has been tougher at times for him than the average person.
But he knows the future four years means catching passes from his childhood friend and learning from a former NFL receiver in Fruechte. He knows the patience is worth it.
"I just can't wait," Gamoke said. "I just can't wait to get started."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!