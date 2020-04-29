Winona Senior High football: Dayne Gamoke overcame serious injuries at WSHS to commit to Northern State

It would have been a great final moment for anyone, but it wasn’t the one Gamoke had in mind. He watched as the Winhawks reached their fourth straight MSHSL Class AAAA state tournament and watched when they knocked off Simley 24-14 in the state quarterfinals. He was bound and determined to play in the semifinal round, even when there were plenty of others telling him not to.

“He had a lot of people telling him he shouldn’t play,” quarterback Jackson Nibbelink said. “But you couldn’t really tell him no.”

However, trainer Bill Jacobs told him if he could do a pushup, he could play.

“I did five," Gamoke said.

With a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum, Gamoke delivered the type of gutsy, gritty effort that you just don’t simply see too often. He finished with 84 yards on five receptions in a 48-24 defeat at the hands of Rocori. He required surgery a few weeks later, and doctors put eight anchors into his labrum. At the time, it looked like it was a great final moment for his football career. He had spoken to schools — such as perennial NSIC contender Sioux Falls — but due to the injuries, coaches just simply hadn’t seen enough of him to get a good conclusion on him.