Winona Senior High football: Bennett Heftman transformed his body to become latest Heftman standout

“What really sold me was the family feel,” Heftman said. “My first visit ever, it made me feel like it was the same coaching staff and team as high school. They made me feel like I was a part of their family.”

For now — like many — Heftman is trying to stay busy during the pandemic.

He should be on the baseball diamond playing out his senior season but obviously can’t and won’t be able to. Most of his time now is devoted to workouts, video games and school work. Bennett and his brother Bryce can often be found in the family’s garage, where they have the homemade squat rack their uncle made when he was in high school. There, they do the workouts the coaching staff at UW-L prepared for Bryce.

“We go out everyday and lift then we do running, just whatever we can to stay in shape,” Heftman said. “It’s been nice to have Bryce here so we can do it together or else it would just be me here.”

Heftman and a good number of his football teammates try to keep in touch everyday. Topics normally revolve around football, whether it be the Minnesota Vikings or reminiscing their moments together on the gridiron. With seven set to play college football next season, they know their own future is bright, but what they accomplished together is something that is unlikely to happen again.

“It’s cool in a way, because if you look at the stats like 1% of high schoolers get to play at a D-1 or a D-2 level,” Heftman said. “There’s seven of us from the same school and same class going to do that. We feel kind of special in a way.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.