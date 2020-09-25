Winona Senior High boys soccer: Owen Ping blossoming on and off the field

Sometimes all you need is a little push to get you moving, and it appears Owen has found that this season. But after a year that saw him earn All-Big 9 honors a year ago, it’s what Owen has done off the field that continues to impress.

In the summer after his Minnesota Rush Select team was forced to shut down, Owen rounded up players from both the Winona Senior High — as well as Cotter’s — boys and girls teams for scrimmages or to just play soccer two to three times a week. He also was one of the main organizers for the bring back sports rally last week when he and about 50 other Winona Senior High athletes protested the school board’s decision to postpone sports again.

It has led to a more confident, well-rounded soccer player, and through these first four games he is tied with AJ Appicelli for the team lead with three goals. He tallied three assists against Red Wing in the second game of the season and appears to be settling in nicely up front with freshman Ties Larsen.

“He wants to be a playmaker and he always has, but I ride him to get rid of the ball a little quicker to his teammates,” Garrett Ping said. “He and Teis up top — if they can link — they can create and score goals for us.”