Winona Senior High boys soccer: Owen Ping blossoming on and off the field

It’s always fascinating to watch the dynamic of a parent coaching their child.
It often is one that comes with special treatment, except this special treatment usually transpires with higher expectations and entails more yelling and scrutiny. But there is a mutual understanding and respect that comes with it, too. The understanding they are doing this for a good reason. After all, nobody wants to see you succeed more than your parents, and at the end of the day they want the best for you.
Perhaps nobody understands this relationship better than first-year Winona Senior High boys soccer coach Garrett Ping and his son, standout junior forward Owen Ping. Garrett knows how to push Owen, having coached him essentially since the day Owen could walk, and that was only amplified after Garrett took over for longtime coach Peter Weess in July.
“Obviously, I coach him hard,” Garrett Ping said. “I probably yell at him more than the rest of them. I have high expectations.”
And Owen knows it’s to make him a better player. Sure, there are moments when it’s tough, but at the end of the day there is that mutual understanding.
“It’s obviously tougher just because you know he pushes you harder,” Owen Ping said. “He gets on me a little more than some of the other guys, but it’s good because you know you can do better and you want to do better. It’s just that little push forward to get you going in that direction.”
Sometimes all you need is a little push to get you moving, and it appears Owen has found that this season. But after a year that saw him earn All-Big 9 honors a year ago, it’s what Owen has done off the field that continues to impress.
In the summer after his Minnesota Rush Select team was forced to shut down, Owen rounded up players from both the Winona Senior High — as well as Cotter’s — boys and girls teams for scrimmages or to just play soccer two to three times a week. He also was one of the main organizers for the bring back sports rally last week when he and about 50 other Winona Senior High athletes protested the school board’s decision to postpone sports again.
It has led to a more confident, well-rounded soccer player, and through these first four games he is tied with AJ Appicelli for the team lead with three goals. He tallied three assists against Red Wing in the second game of the season and appears to be settling in nicely up front with freshman Ties Larsen.
“He wants to be a playmaker and he always has, but I ride him to get rid of the ball a little quicker to his teammates,” Garrett Ping said. “He and Teis up top — if they can link — they can create and score goals for us.”
That duo’s chemistry was on full display Thursday night in a 2-0 win over Rochester John Marshall when Larsen connected with Ping, who tucked it past the goalkeeper just 27 seconds into the match. Late in the second half it was Larsen that was the beneficiary after Ping’s cross into the box ricocheted right to him for his second career varsity goal.
“I played with him a lot when I was younger and coming up with him now has just been a great experience,” Larsen said. “He is a great player, and I link well with him up top. Hopefully we get more goals in the future.”
The Winhawks hope so, too, as they entered the season with high expectations for themselves and have looked good at times this season with a couple bounces away from being 4-0. Although they aren't sure what tomorrow will bring, they feel they have something special with this group.
"All of these group of guys have been playing since preschool," Owen Ping said. "Everyone in my grade has been on the team since we were little and then the older guys we started to play with and the younger guys are coming along more and more. We have a connection that just keeps building."
