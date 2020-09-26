Winona Senior High boys soccer: Larsen, strong defense lead to 0-0 draw with Mankato West

It’s a responsibility the defense takes pride in.

“They are young and are going to make some mistakes,” Larsen said. “We have the experience to back them up when we need to. At least we try, but I think we are doing pretty well so far.”

“We are very understanding, because they are young,” Appicelli added. “A lot of us defenders have a lot of experience so we are kind of used to this. We know we have to do our part and do it the best that we can.”

They were asked to do a lot Saturday, as the physical Scarlets (3-3-1) controlled possession and won seemingly every 50-50 ball, specifically in the first half. West had a great chance to take the lead in the eighth minute when Leo Demars’ pass found Jackson Robbins wide open in the box, who flicked a nice shot before Larsen was able to just deflect it away. Larsen made another nice save eight minutes later with a diving stop to his right.

“The last two games he has kept us in it,” Ping said of Larsen, who finished with eight saves. “He made some fantastic saves that’s for sure.