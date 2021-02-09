Winona Senior High boys basketball: Winhawks let one slip away against Century

There was a few times on Tuesday night that it appeared the Winona Senior High boys basketball team was going to walk out of its home gym with a victory.
But in the end they were only left shaking their heads.
The Winhawks held a four-point lead with under a minute left, but Rochester Century was able to score the game's final five points and leave Winona with a 47-46 victory.
"The guys will use this as fuel for the next game," coach Kyle Martin said. "They will keep it in the memory bank. ... It was a tough loss, but in the end I think it will build tougher character."
The Winhawks (4-4) — who were without leading scorer Jasper Hedin because of a sprained ankle — were up 41-33 with just under six minutes remaining before Century (6-2, 6-2) used a 9-1 run to tie the game at 42 with 2:20 left. But after a bucket from junior Shane Scharmach and a steal then leading to a layup by Andrew Grafton put the Winhawks up 46-42 with about a minute left.
The Winhawks forced another turnover on the ensuing defensive possession that forced the Panthers to foul with about 50 seconds left, but Scharmach missed the front end of the one-and-one. The Panthers then converted a three-point play off an inbounds to cut it to one. Winona was able to break the Panthers' full court press with ease and had a two-on-one advantage, but Max Maxwell was whistled for a questionable charge call that gave the ball back to the Panthers.
Armed with another chance, Century capitalized, with Jaden Wysocki finishing a contested layup to give the Panthers the lead with under 20 seconds left.
Shane Scharmach had a chance to tie and then give the Winhawks the lead when he went to the free throw line with 4.7 seconds. But he missed the front end of the one-and-one. As a team the Winhawks were just 5 of 12 from the free throw line.
"We missed a lot of easy shots," Martin said. "The free throw line was our Achilles' Heel tonight."
It was a tough ending to a great night for Scharmach, who — with Hedin out — made the Winona offense go. He finished with nine points and had a number of assists for a Winhawk offense that looked crisp and clean at times but in the end, too many missed bunnies and free throws came back to bite them. Max Maxwell finished with a team-best 11 points, while AJ Appicelli and Grafton each finished with seven points a piece.
"Offensively, we seemed a little bit too extra — trying to get as many assists as we can," Martin said. "We did some good things, but we got a little tired at the end and that can lead to some poor offensive sets. In the end, we missed some easy buckets that in the end obviously would have helped us."
Tuesday night's loss overshadows what Martin called "one of the best defensive efforts of the season." The Winhawks flustered Century throughout the night with their 2-3 zone that could become a half court trap or a ¾ court press.
"We can hang our hat on the defensive effort," Martin said. "I'm proud of the defensive effort. Defensively, we are only getting better. And offensively, we are looking at it that we have to score more points. When you only allow 47 points in the Big 9 Conference, you expect to win."
The Winhawks will look to bounce back when they travel to face Owatonna at 7:30 p.m. Friday.