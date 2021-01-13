Winona Senior High boys basketball: Reloaded Winhawks relying on speed and quickness this season

New faces in new roles is nothing new for Kyle Martin and the Winona Senior High boys basketball team.

Entering his third year at the helm, Martin and the Winhawks have seen a different group of seniors lead the way the last two years.

This year is no different.

“That’s kind of our trend here,” Martin said jokingly. “... New group of seniors, new group of faces. Luckily, these guys are a great group.”

The Winhawks had five seniors play consistently in what was generally an eight-man rotation for Martin. Gone are two of their top three scorers in Parker Jones — who now plays at North Dakota State College of Science — and Jackson Nibbelink. Gone too, is Ethan Prodzinski and Garit Wollan, who brought size and physicality in a tough Big 9 Conference.

“It’s really different in terms of players,” senior captain AJ Appicelli said. “We basically lost our whole varsity team besides a couple of us.”

With many moving parts, the Winhawks are expected to rely on first-team all-conference performer Jasper Hedin. The junior captain was the only Winhawk to make the first-team last season and seems to have taken an important step forward in his development.