Winona Senior High boys basketball: Reloaded Winhawks relying on speed and quickness this season

New faces in new roles is nothing new for Kyle Martin and the Winona Senior High boys basketball team.
Entering his third year at the helm, Martin and the Winhawks have seen a different group of seniors lead the way the last two years.
This year is no different.
“That’s kind of our trend here,” Martin said jokingly. “... New group of seniors, new group of faces. Luckily, these guys are a great group.”
The Winhawks had five seniors play consistently in what was generally an eight-man rotation for Martin. Gone are two of their top three scorers in Parker Jones — who now plays at North Dakota State College of Science — and Jackson Nibbelink. Gone too, is Ethan Prodzinski and Garit Wollan, who brought size and physicality in a tough Big 9 Conference.
“It’s really different in terms of players,” senior captain AJ Appicelli said. “We basically lost our whole varsity team besides a couple of us.”
With many moving parts, the Winhawks are expected to rely on first-team all-conference performer Jasper Hedin. The junior captain was the only Winhawk to make the first-team last season and seems to have taken an important step forward in his development.
“He’s a great leader on and off the court,” Martin said. “He brings so much energy to these guys. He has so much potential on and off the basketball. We’re excited to get him on that defensive end too, because we think he can do some pretty exciting things.”
Hedin is expected to shoulder the load but seniors Appicelli and Jake Miller are also expected to play big roles as well. As are seniors Nate McEntaffer and Max Maxwell. So too, is junior Shane Scharmach, who Martin, Appicelli and Miller all pointed to as someone that has made tremendous strides since last season.
“He did a lot of lifting and a lot of agility stuff, basketball training over the summer,” Appicelli said. “He definitely took a big step in his game over the summer.”
“He just knows how to play really well with everyone,” Miller added.
The Winhawks like the pieces they have in place but with the graduation of Prodzinski and Wollan, Winona is hurting when it comes to size. But Martin and company aim to utilize what they do have: speed, quickness and length.
“Not as much height as in seasons past,” Martin said. “But I think what we lack in height we gain in some speed this year. Guys are quick. Defensively minded. Hopefully getting a lot of hands on some basketballs, things like that. We lack height but we have high energy, high tenacity. I’m excited.”
Expect to see a lot of full court press and zone traps on defense for the Winhawks this season. With the long arms of Hedin and Appicelli, they see an opportunity to wreak havoc on the defensive end with hopes of getting easy points in transition to help an inexperienced offense.
“I think we’re just going to really try and push what we’re good at, which is going to be probably a lot of defense this year,” Appicelli said. “We are pretty quick on our feet, pretty lanky.”
With the enforcement of wearing masks during play, full court pressing and pressure defense may be tougher than in year’s past. But the Winhawks wore masks when they played in their eight-week summer league and again when they did open gyms in October. That doesn’t mean it won’t be difficult, but they have done it before and can manage it.
“A lot of people are used to it now,” Appicelli said. “So it’s not too bad.”
After all, they are just happy to be out there — something that is a common theme across high school athletics right now.
“They have been waiting so long to be in this gym,” Martin said. “You can just tell they’re in tune with everything. They’re listening so well, they want to be on that court. And they don’t want anything to take that away from them.”