Winona Senior High boys basketball: Austin's second half surge downs Winhawks

Pretty soon Austin was able to turn defense into easy offense with fastbreak points off of turnovers. They went on a 13-2 run that turned into a 26-11 run, resulting in a 37-35 halftime lead.

"It's hard for us to understand that speed sometimes," Martin said. "How fast they can get to spots. You have to anticipate just a little faster against a team like that."

Three of the first four Winona offensive possessions to open up the second half resulted in turnovers and Austin took full advantage thanks in part to Emmanuel Manyuon. The 6-foot-1 junior scored 14 points on three 3's and a three-point play to fuel an 18-0 Austin run that took a two-point halftime lead to 20 in less than four minutes. It proved to be the difference.

"I told the guys there was about seven or eight minutes in that second half where they hit five 3's and we turned it over almost every time," Martin said. "That 20-25 point ballon stayed. It's hard to come back from that, especially against a veteran team like this."

Manyuon finished with a game-high 25 points off the bench for Austin, which was also helped out by 11 made 3-pointers. Maxwell scored 20 — 18 of which came in the first half — to lead Winona.