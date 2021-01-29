Winona Senior High boys basketball: Austin's second half surge downs Winhawks

It was a picture perfect start for the Winona Senior High boys basketball on Friday night.
Fueled by some sharp shooting from beyond the arc and some energized defense, the Winhawks scored 24 of the game's first 35 points against an undefeated Austin squad.
But then the Packers showed why they are ranked No. 9 in Class 3A and one of the favorites in a loaded Big 9 Conference.
Utilizing their patented 1-2-2 trap zone defense, the Packers ramped up the defense and forced turnover after turnover before eventually taking control with an 18-point second half run to hand the Winhawks their second straight loss with a 75-50 victory Friday night at Winona Senior High.
"To beat a team like this you have to play a full 36 minutes," coach Kyle Martin said. "You have to be able to keep the ball and not give it away."
The Winhawks (3-2, 3-2) started out on fire.
Senior Max Maxwell hit four 3-pointers in the opening four minutes to give the Winhawks a 14-4 lead. After a Jasper Hedin 3-pointer, the Winhawks found themselves up 24-11.
That's when the Packers turned up the defensive pressure.
The Winhawks had tried their best to prepare for it. In practice, they simulated against seven defenders on the court in a trap zone. But the length, athleticism and speed the Packers possess make it hard to emulate, as they showed Friday night.
Pretty soon Austin was able to turn defense into easy offense with fastbreak points off of turnovers. They went on a 13-2 run that turned into a 26-11 run, resulting in a 37-35 halftime lead.
"It's hard for us to understand that speed sometimes," Martin said. "How fast they can get to spots. You have to anticipate just a little faster against a team like that."
Three of the first four Winona offensive possessions to open up the second half resulted in turnovers and Austin took full advantage thanks in part to Emmanuel Manyuon. The 6-foot-1 junior scored 14 points on three 3's and a three-point play to fuel an 18-0 Austin run that took a two-point halftime lead to 20 in less than four minutes. It proved to be the difference.
"I told the guys there was about seven or eight minutes in that second half where they hit five 3's and we turned it over almost every time," Martin said. "That 20-25 point ballon stayed. It's hard to come back from that, especially against a veteran team like this."
Manyuon finished with a game-high 25 points off the bench for Austin, which was also helped out by 11 made 3-pointers. Maxwell scored 20 — 18 of which came in the first half — to lead Winona.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Winhawks as they travel to Mankato East on Tuesday. The Cougars are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A by Minnesota Basketball News.