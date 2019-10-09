In what might be her final game at Paul Giel Field, Marissa Lindaman and the rest of her senior teammates on the Winona Senior High School girls soccer team went out in style.
Lindaman netted a hat trick — along with adding an assist for good measure — as the Winhawks downed Caledonia 6-0 in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1A tournament.
The 11th-seeded Winhawks (5-9-2) advance to play sixth-seeded La Crescent-Hokah (8-5-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday in La Crescent.
Lindaman wasn’t the only senior who put her name on the scoresheet.
Alaina Lofgren scored twice and Jill Serleth also added a goal in the victory. Another senior, Lauren Johnson, had two assists.
Freshman Gwenyth Buswell had an assist, as well.
There are 11 seniors listed on the Winhawks roster — Lindaman, Annie Grund, Lofgren, Johnson, Evie Lorenz, Jill Serleth, Crigler, Caroline Dahlke, Emily Cierzan, Megan Hughes and Sarah Gierok.
There was another teammate not listed on the roster, but one who will forever be in their hearts. Sophia Moe, who passed away in a car accident in the summer of 2018, was remembered during Senior Day ceremonies on Saturday against St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura. There are shirts for sale to raise money for the Sophia Moe Foundation and the girls soccer team. They can be ordered at this link: http://bit.ly/sophia_shirt.
CROSS COUNTRYAustin Packer Invitational
For once some favorable temperatures, firm footing, and a relatively flat course rendezvoused with a cross country team tuned up after months of consistent training to produce a bevy of fast times at Meadow Greens Golf Course.
The girls were led again by Anni Skillicorn (season best of 19:34.4) and Emily Carrie (lifetime best of 19:57.7), placing in the top five of the race. They were followed by lifetime bests from Kaia Hamilton (20:33.0) and Carol Miller (21:21.9) and a season best from Colleen Halleck (21:26.5). Julia Kronebusch and Anna Florness also contributed season PRs to the varsity effort. As a team the girls placed third (69 points) in a tight pack behind Stewartville (61) and Lake City (62).
Then, for the second meet in a row, two Winona boys claimed the first two places in the race. Lifetime best from Carter Briggs (15:41.1, fifth fastest time ever in the storied history of the Winona cross country program) and Cody Peterson (16:11.6) set the tone as Zach Reuter (fourth place, 16:46.2), Jonas Trombetta (17:15.8), Ryan Meyer (17:27.7), Jared Loos (18:38.6), and Evan Bucknam (18:43.3) all set lifetime PRs as well rounding out the varsity squad. The boys team scored 30 points in winning the meet and the prized box of Superfresh Donuts.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Winona 97, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 76
The Winhawks celebrated Senior Night in style. Six seniors were honored for their leadership and dedication.
“There were many tears of happiness and plenty of smiles exchanged as we heard stories of their character and how they’ve affected their fellow athletes,” Winona coach Chris Mayer said. “That contagious and great energy was put into the pool and our girls performed very well.”
Winona placed first and third in the medley relay, with Anna MacLennan, Emily Robison, Carolyn Macon and Ava Pike winning in 2:00.02.
Macon led from the start to win the 200 freestyle in 2:08.61.
Kaylee Niemeyer followed with a win in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.64.
Emily Robison tied for the top spot in the 50 freestyle in 27.29, setting a personal best. Ava Pike (27.82) and Meixi Yu (28.83) also swam personal bests.
Winona took the top three diving spots, let by Issara Schmidt’s 264.15.
MacLennan was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:13.58.
Pike became the latest “Minuteman” in the Winona program by swimming a 59.88 in the 100 freestyle. The Minuteman achievement is earned if a swimmer goes under 1 minute in the event. Pike was rewarded with a sweatshirt. This is a boys and girls tradition where all the sub-minute 100 freestylers earn a memento to remind them of their accomplishment.
“This has been a team tradition for many years,” Mayer said. “In fact, I still have mine from 1996.”
Macon won the 500 freestyle in 5:39.22, a new personal best and ninth all-time.
The 200 freestyle relay of Niemeyer, Pike Robison and Macon won in 1:49.84.
MacLennan won the 100 backstroke in 1:10.27, as Winona clinched the victory after this event and the meet went into exhibition mode.
Robison swam a personal best in the breaststroke, finishing in 1:16.13. In the 400 freestyle relay, Winona would have finished first and second. Niemeyer, Wolner, MacLennan and Anna-Lee Landers would have won in 4:17.64.
“This was a great start to the week and hopefully will keep emotions and energy high as we take on the toughest team in the Big 9 on Thursday, Rochester Century,” Mayer said. “That meet will be incredibly tough and I’m hoping that since it’s parents night and our final home meet, our girls will go after the Panthers and challenge them in every race”
The Winhawks will also take part in the Section 1A True Team meet in Simley on Saturday.
“It will be a tough meet, but I think our girls are ready for the challenge,” Mayer said.