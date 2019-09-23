It’s only fitting that a Winhawk holds the course record for the Jim Flim Invitational.
That’s now the case after senior Carter Briggs won the boys race at the 2019 Jim Flim Invitational on Saturday morning at St. Yon’s Valley on the campus of Saint Mary’s University. The Winona Senior High School runner completed the 5,000-meter course, which was first used in 2015, in 16 minutes, 23.6 seconds. The previous record was held by Seth Massot of Rochester Century, who finished in 16:29 in 2015.
It’s the second title in a row for Briggs, who won last year when the race had to be moved to the high school because of rain. Briggs won that race in 16:26.
It’s the sixth time a Winona runner has won the race, now in its 23rd year, at least twice in a row. Briggs joins Hunter Bailey (2012-2013), Jon-Michael Brandt (2008-2009), Elliott Heath (2003-2006), Garrett Heath (2001-2003) and Andy Grupa (1997-1998).
Garrett Heath held the record for the old course in 15:09.
Onalaska won the boys team title, while Winona was in third. Faribault was second.
Winona junior Cody Peterson was fifth in 17:02.5, while senior Zach Reuter was 15th in 17:51.0. Other scorers included senior Jonas Trombetta (32nd, 18:41.7) and senior Ryan Meter (43rd, 18:57.3).
On the girls side, senior Anni Skillicorn finished sixth in 20:40.9 to lead the Winhawks to a fifth-place finish. Senior Emily Carrie also placed in the top 10, taking 10th in 21:14.6.
Other scorers included: Carol Miller (32nd, 22:55.3), Olivia Becker (41st, 23:36.2) and Kaia Hamilton (44th, 23:40.9). Junior Colleen Halleck was one spot behind Hamilton in 23:42.7.
The Malacek triplets of Onalaska went 1-2-3 in the standings, with Kora winning in 18:31.6. Amalia and Lydia followed behind in 20:01.9 and 20:17.7, respectively. Onalaska won the team title.
The cross country teams are back in action Friday at the Red Wing Invitational and Saturday morning at the Roy Griak Invitational on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Girls swimming
Maroon and Gold Invitational: The short-handed Winhawks finished 13th out of 16 teams at the University of Minnesota, but that doesn’t tell the story, coach Chris Mayer said.
“We were without at least nine varsity-level athletes, not due to anything bad, but due to the fact that we got into the meet late and people already had plans,” he said. “We knew that we would lose some swimmers and divers for the meet and would gladly bring other athletes that have not had the opportunity to race at this level before.”
Of the 23 individual entries Winona had in the meet, 21 set season or personal bests. Of the 24 relay swims, 17 were season or personal bests.
Carolyn Macon had the top individual finish, placing third in the 100 butterfly in 1:01.05.
The 200 medley relay of Anna MacLennan, Emily Robison, Carolyn Macon and Kaylee Niemeyer placed seventh in 1:58.56.
Mayer said the most impressive drop times in the meet came in the 500 freestyle. Anna McCormick dropped 16 seconds off her best time to finish at 6:11.28. Tara Ziegewied dropped 13 seconds from Thursday to finish in 5:15.19. And Kaylee Niemeyer got under 6 minutes as well with a 5:55.79.
“I could not be any happier with the performances of our girls,” Mayer said.
“We may not be a top 10 team in the state yet, but our girls raced with those teams and let them know we’re coming and we’ll be there soon.”
Winona will host defending section champion Northfield at 6 p.m. Thursday night. Diving begins at the middle school at 5:15 p.m.
