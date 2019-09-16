The Winona Senior High School volleyball team had a productive weekend against several teams from the metro area.
The Winhawks placed sixth out of six teams at the Farmington Invite on Saturday in Farmington, Minn., winning two matches and losing two.
Winona beat host Farmington 25-16, 25-22 and Andover 25-16, 20-25, 15-13. The Winhawks lost to Mayer Lutheran 25-23, 25-11 and Rosemount 25-17, 25-22. Mayer Lutheran is ranked No. 3 in MSHSL Class A.
Grace Rohde led the way with 33 kills and 34 digs on the day for the Winhawks. Emma Zeller had 48 assists and 15 digs. Katie Clemons had 16 kills.
The Winhawks record now stands at 5-5 overall and 2-2 in the Big Nine. They’ll play at Austin on Tuesday night.
Girls tennis
Eagan Quadrangular: The Winhawks went 1-2 in three matches in Eagan, Minn.
Winona beat the hosts 4-3, but lost to Hastings 6-1 and Elk River 7-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Mac Leaf and Jaida Oudel was 2-1 on the day, beating a team from Hastings 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 and a team from Eagan 6-0, 3-6, 10-8.
Also winning against Eagan were: Molly Heinert at No. 3 singles, Marissa McNally at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Ari Jacobs and Julia Reeck.
You have free articles remaining.
The Winhawks host Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
Mankato West 3, Winona 1
AJ Appicelli scored off a corner kick in the second half but the Winhawks fell to the Scarlets in a Big 9 game at Paul Giel Field. Hans Larsen made seven saves at goalkeeper.
The JV Winhawks won 1-0 on Adam Kimmerle’s header with less than 2 minutes left in regulation.
Winona (3-5, 1-5) plays at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday night.
Girls Soccer
Mankato West 4, Winona 0
The Winhawks (2-6, 1-5) fell on the road to the Scarlets. Winona hosts Rochester Mayo on Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.