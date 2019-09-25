Lightning struck twice for the Winona Senior High School boys soccer team on Tuesday against Faribault.
Unfortunately for the Winhawks, it was the literal kind.
Winona battled with Faribault, one of the top teams in the Big 9 Conference, into the second half before weather forced the game to be called early.
The Falcons won 2-1.
Kai Kovala scored an equalizer for the Winhawks (3-7-1, 1-7) on a penalty kick in the first half, but Faribault (8-2-1, 5-2-1) regained the lead on Khadar Farah’s second goal of the half.
After a 30-minute lightning delay, the teams finished the first half, but more storms rolled through early in the second half.
MSHSL rules say a game is official once the second half begins.
Winona is back in action on Thursday night when it hosts Byron on Family Appreciation Night.
The Bears (8-3) are coming off a 2-0 win over Rochester Lourdes on Tuesday.
You have free articles remaining.
It’s the first time Lourdes lost an HVL game.
The Eagles were 134-0-3 in their previous 137 conference matches before Tuesday.
VolleyballRochester John Marshall 3, Winona 0
Grace Rohde had 13 kills and 10 digs to lead the Winhawks (7-6, 4-3), who fell 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.
Emma Zeller recorded 15 assists.
Winona plays at Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
Girls tennis Northfield 6, Winona 1
On Monday, the Winhawks got a win at No. 4 singles from Adele Jacobson, who beat Mya Deschamp 6-3, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.