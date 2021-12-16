Winona couple retiring after 37 years on football chain gang

When Bill and Jill Schmidt moved to Winona in the late 1970s, it did not take long for the pair to quickly integrate themselves into the local sports scene.

Right away, Bill started as the head wrestling coach at Winona Senior High, while also serving as an assistant coach for the WSHS cross country program. He kept coaching those sports, on and off, over the next few decades and added baseball and softball into the mix as his kids got older and began to play.

However, it was not coaching that Bill and Jill stuck with the longest. Instead, they took a different role on the sidelines.

A few years after they came to Winona, a friend from church asked if they wanted to help him out as a volunteer on the chain gang at the Winona Senior High football games, keeping track of the down and distance sticks along the edge of the field.

The Schmidts liked going to the local games, and they figured it could be a fun way to spend a Friday date night, so they agreed.

Even though the friend who brought them on stopped volunteering a few years later, Bill and Jill fell in love with it. A few years later, they joined the chain gang for Winona State University.

Now, after 37 years on the sidelines, the pair are hanging up their orange vests and retiring from the local sidelines.

Early on in their careers, the duo would not have guessed that they would have stuck around this long.

“When we were getting snowed on, and sleet, we were going ‘What are we doing here?’ Especially when Winona State was not doing so well back in the early days before Tom (Sawyer),” Jill said.

Back in those days, the Winona State football team lost more often than it won, so there were not many volunteers to work the chains. The school often had ROTC volunteers, but with a rotating group of workers each week, the lack of consistency and experience created some difficulties between the chain gang and the officials.

Since the Schmidts had been well regarded for their work at WSHS, athletic director Dwight Marston got the Schmidts to join and bring some cohesion to the unit.

Once Sawyer turned around the Warriors’ program a decade later, the Schmidts had already paid their dues and locked down a coveted spot right in the action of the hottest show in town.

“When the glory days came, when Sawyer had that run in the early 2000s, a lot of people said ‘How did you guys get that job?’” Bill said.

Over the years, the couple has shared the sidelines with a handful of future stars, proudly pointing out current Vikings players Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham, both of whom played college ball against WSU in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Besides just brushing elbows with the NFL players of the future, Bill and Jill grew close with many of the referees that they worked with. Some of the referees would request the Schmidts to be part of the crew for exciting events, like college games played at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.

The group became so close that sometimes the referees and the chain gang would meet up after the games for some food and drinks.

All of those memories are things Bill and Jill will miss in retirement. As they have gotten older, it has gotten harder to get out of the way in time when players come flying off the field, which is even more important in the faster, harder-hitting college game than it is in high school.

Their expertise will be missed, as the pair’s experience led referees to give them more responsibilities than a newer crew might have, including Jill running the play clock in addition to her duties setting the down marker. Jill also spent many years as a crew organizer, making sure the schedules were always up to date and there would be enough people at each game.

The couple will be passing the torch to their son Sam, who has worked the chains with them on and off for most of the last 20 years, and will be the new chief of the crew.

Even in their retirement, Bill and Jill still plan to go to many of the Winona and Winona State games, maybe even serving as subs if needed.

“It’s hard to stay home,” Jill said. “It’s fresh air, the environment, it’s fun.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

