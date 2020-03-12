WIAA to restrict attendance at state basketball tournaments

STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings, will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events scheduled March 12-14 and March 19-21.

This restriction includes the boys basketball sectional semifinal and final games, the state girls basketball tournament, and the State Boys Basketball Tournament. (Please contact the host schools for local policies in attending boys sectional semifinal and final games. Credentials for the state girls basketball tournament will be honored for those pre-approved).

The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. This pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

