WIAA state wrestling: One local still alive heading into Saturday

Following the first two days of competition at the state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, one local wrestler is still alive with shots at finishing high on the podium.

In the Division 2 132-pound bracket, G-E-T/M-M senior Tanner Anderson made the podium with a win in the consolation bracket on Friday afternoon, defeating Baldwin-Woodville junior Tyler Fink in a 13-4 major decision.

Anderson lost his first match of the tournament on Friday morning, dropping a 5-2 decision against Winneconne sophomore Brody Hart after earning a first-round bye.

If Anderson wins both of his matches on Saturday, he could finish as high as third, but a pair of losses has him finishing sixth.

Jackson Blaken, a sophomore from G-E-T/M-M, won his first match on Thursday night, but was knocked out with a pair of losses Friday.

In the opening round of the Division 2 126-pound bracket, Blaken won a 10-7 decision over Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus sophomore Mason Mau. On Friday morning, Blaken dropped a 17-5 major decision against senior Austin Defoe of Ashland in the quarterfinals, then fell in a 9-3 decision against Campbellsport junior Ostin Blanchard in the consolation bracket in the afternoon.

Sophomore Sam Schutz, the only C-FC wrestler to qualify for state, fell just shy of the podium in a Friday afternoon loss in the Division 3 170-pound bracket.

Schmitz won his first match of the tournament with a pin at 4:51 against sophomore Jackson Shramek from Blair-Taylor. In the quarterfinals, Schutz lost by a 21-3 tech fall at 4:25 against Ryan Roy, a junior from Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes.

In the consolation bracket, Schutz was pinned at 2:42 by Coleman senior Cole Klimek.

G-E-T/M-M sophomore Braydon Lockington was eliminated from the Division 2 220-pound bracket on Thursday, losing a narrow 3-2 decision to Peshtigo sophomore Connor Thomas in the first round.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

