WIAA state wrestling: Mel.-Min./G-E-T's Burns takes third; C-FC's Foley takes fourth

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Bryce Burns doesn't side step his intentions for his final individual state tournament.
"I kind of had a gross taste in my mouth after what happened (Friday) night," said Burns, who lost in overtime to Prairie du Chien's Truck Hannah in a Division 2 195-pound semifinal. "My goal was to come here and be a state champion.
"I don't think I showed any bad things mentally (against Hannah), and I was fine with the way the match went, but I think everyone saw two really good competitors."
The next goal became third place, which Burns accomplished with a 3-1 decision over Beloit Turner's Drew Ries in the consolation semifinals and pin of Tomahawk's Eric Decker in the third-place match. Burns pinned Decker in 2:09.
"I wanted to come here with my teammates and just rock out out on the last day," Burns said. "I think this is the best team we've had ever, and that's going to be the focus now."
Burns teammate Tanner Andersen (42-11, 113) finished fourth after splitting two matches while Jacob Summers (42-11, 182) won his fifth-place match. Trevor Daffinson (30-8, 285) took sixth.
The Titans are qualifiers for the Division 2 portion of the WIAA team state tournament at the University of Wisconsin Field House next weekend.
FOLEY FINISHES FOURTH: After falling in the semifinals, Cochrane-Fountain City junior rebounded against Cadott freshman Tristan Drier winning by an 8-3 decision. Foley (41-14, 132) then wrestled Cedar Grove-Belgium sophomore Cael Erickson (49-3), who was upset in Friday night's semifinals, in the third place match. Erickson defeated Foley on a 4-1 decision to take third. Still a proud showing for Foley, who look to build off of this fourth-place finish next season.