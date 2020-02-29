WIAA state wrestling: Mel.-Min./G-E-T's Burns takes third; C-FC's Foley takes fourth

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Bryce Burns doesn't side step his intentions for his final individual state tournament.

"I kind of had a gross taste in my mouth after what happened (Friday) night," said Burns, who lost in overtime to Prairie du Chien's Truck Hannah in a Division 2 195-pound semifinal. "My goal was to come here and be a state champion.

"I don't think I showed any bad things mentally (against Hannah), and I was fine with the way the match went, but I think everyone saw two really good competitors."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The next goal became third place, which Burns accomplished with a 3-1 decision over Beloit Turner's Drew Ries in the consolation semifinals and pin of Tomahawk's Eric Decker in the third-place match. Burns pinned Decker in 2:09.

"I wanted to come here with my teammates and just rock out out on the last day," Burns said. "I think this is the best team we've had ever, and that's going to be the focus now."

Burns teammate Tanner Andersen (42-11, 113) finished fourth after splitting two matches while Jacob Summers (42-11, 182) won his fifth-place match. Trevor Daffinson (30-8, 285) took sixth.